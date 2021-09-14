Amazon Buys Indian Horror ‘Chhorii’

Amazon Prime Video India has boarded Chhorii , the upcoming horror and social drama produced by CryptTV , India’s Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series .

As Deadline previously announced , the film stars Nushrratt Bharruccha in a blend of horror and social drama, telling the story of age-old societal beliefs and practices that give rise to tales of terror. Vishal Furia directed by the project, which is a remake of Furia’s Marathi-language horror Lapachhapi . Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal also star.

Producers on the movie are Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma, and Jack Davis. Amazon will release the film globally in November.

“ Chhorii is going to delight audiences and I’m so excited for it to come to Amazon in November. The goal in Crypt’s partnership with Abundantia is to elevate the horror genre in India and work with the brilliant talent in India to tell globally relevant scary stories and Chhorii does exactly that. The cast and crew on Chhorii did a magnificent job. I know this successful project is the first of many for Crypt and Abundantia.” Jack Davis, CEO of Crypt TV said.

“I am delighted that Chhorii will see its world premier on Amazon Prime Video in November. Amazon Prime Video has been the home to some of Abundantia Entertainment’s premium content over the last 2 years, for both films and series. and we’re happy to now put our latest genre out in the form of this scary film. I am also equally excited for our partnership with Crypt and Jack and to take our creative collaboration to fans of the horror genre across the world. I cant wait for the fans across the globe to see this unique scary fllm created by the amazing vision of Vishal Furia,” added Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment.