Escape to the grapes of the Lake Erie Wine Trail

By Emeri Krawczyk
Buffalo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall means grapes, and with grapes comes wine – and fall foliage. We love the wineries along the lesser-known Lake Erie Wine Trail, as they follow along our beautiful Lake Erie all the way into Pennsylvania. There are 23 wineries throughout a 50-mile stretch from Silver Creek to Harborcreek, Pa.

