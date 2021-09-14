Escape to the grapes of the Lake Erie Wine Trail

At midnight, the moon reflects silver streaks across still waters and the surrounding woods are dark. At times, deer emerge from the shadows to graze, and the broad wings of an owl appear as it swoops along the shoreline looking for prey. At the marina where we’ve boarded a houseboat for a weekend stay, there are few sounds — just the gentle lap of waves against the hull and the clanging of halyards against masts. Besides the moonlight, there’s just the lights along the docks and from the windows of boat cabins. We could be a million miles from civilization. And maybe we almost are. After all, the nearest big city — if you could call it that — is French Lick, which is 16 miles away and the year-round population there is 1,930.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO