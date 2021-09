The Walking Dead unmasks the Reapers and reveals the origins of the killer company commanded by Pope (Ritchie Coster). Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition." When we first saw the enemy group hunting The Wardens leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who was marked by Pope sometime before the events of Season 10, they sent a ghillie-suited sniper (Mike Whinnet) after Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) before attacking their Meridian-bound group on the road. After Daryl reunites with Leah (Lynn Collins), his ex-turned-enemy as a soldier in Pope's unit, it's out of the frying pan and into the fire as he's captured by the masked marauders that Maggie's people came to fear as the Reapers.

