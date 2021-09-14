CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Saints DE Parys Haralson Passes Away at Age 37

By Scott Prather
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former NFL defensive end/linebacker Parys Haralson passed away on Monday. He was 37 years old. "The 49ers are heartbroken and shocked by the news of Parys' tragic passing. Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across. We extend our condolences to Parys' family and loved ones." - San Francisco 49ers.

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

The Saints Now Look Much More Beatable For Patriots In Week 3, After Ugly Loss In Carolina

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — You always have to be careful early in the NFL season to not draw grand conclusions about anything after a single game. Case in point: Your 2021 New Orleans Saints. Heading into Sunday, the Saints were getting recognized as legitimate, after they trounced Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 1. Jameis Winston was renewed, with Sean Payton unlocking his true potential. The defense might be the best unit in the league. All of that. But then … then the Saints played the Panthers in Week 2. And … nobody is saying any of that anymore. New...
NFL
WWL

What they're saying nationally about the Saints after Panthers game

NEW ORLEANS — After almost everything went right for the Saints in Week 1 very little went right against the Carolina Panthers. The Saints trailed for the entire game in the 26-7 defeat. They struggled on defense with key defenders missing and failed to convert on third downs to keep the offense on the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
People

Former NFL Linebacker Parys Haralson Dies at 37: 'Made Everyone Around Him Smile'

The San Francisco 49ers announced Parys Haralson's death on Monday, saying he was "a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion" Parys Haralson, who was a "beloved" member of the San Francisco 49ers and later, the New Orleans Saints, died on Monday at...
NFL
Daily Mail

Retired 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson dies at age 37: Former teammates remember a 'great mentor' who was 'wise on and off the field'

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died at age 37. The 49ers announced Haralson's death on Monday. No details were provided. Haralson also served as San Francisco's director of player engagement for two years. Spokespeople for the 49ers did not immediately...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parys Haralson
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Saints De Parys Haralson#The New Orleans Saints#Player Engagement#Volunteers
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy