LETTERS: Colorado's elections not golden; the wrong political party

Re: the letter about Colorado election laws being the gold standard. I really can’t see how this can be true when:. 1) we’ve had mail in ballots for some time now. Who knows how many of those are illegal. 2) when Colorado ‘residency’ can be verified by submitting at least one of 16 different types of verification including non-secure documentation such as a utility bill or bank statement. Secure voter verification is fine but it seems like anything other than a legal document should not be allowed. Just saying!