Real Madrid: 3 keys to victory against Inter Milan on Champions League Matchday 1

The soccer calendar is back to normal, and that means the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us. action kicked off on Tuesday as the tournament finally began in earnest. The group-stage draw set some tasty matchups with PSG and Manchester City grouped together as the 32 participants were paired into eight groups of four. Below you'll find the schedule as well as dates for all six group stage matchdays and dates for the knockout stage as all roads lead to Saint Petersburg in Russia for the final on May 28. As always, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are your go-to home for all things Champions League. Be sure to click here to stream every game.

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO