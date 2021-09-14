CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art lessons | Online classes are for the ‘young at heart’

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Art for the Young at Heart” is returning this fall with more class offerings. These online art classes now serve those who are 55 and older. With funds from the California Arts Council, low-income seniors will be able to sign up for classes at no charge. All other participants will be charged a fee of $200 per 10-week course. There will be four 10-week course offerings and four sessions throughout the year starting in October and running through August 2022.

