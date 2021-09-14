CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's booster plan does not mean shots every six months - vaccine group chief

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chair of Britain’s vaccine group said it was unclear whether or not there would be a recurrent programme of COVID vaccine boosters every six months after a plan announced on Tuesday to offer people over 50 with a third shot this winter.

“The advice today does not imply that there will be a recurrent programme of booster doses every six months,” said Professor Lim Wei Shen, chair for COVID-19 immunisation on the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“I don’t think I can say very much about the future booster programmes because we just don’t have the data.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle)

The Independent

Tesco warns Government of panic buying fears amid driver shortfall

Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain's M&S confident of full supply of turkeys this Christmas

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) expects to receive all of the turkeys it has ordered for Christmas despite industry supply chain disruption including a shortage of carbon dioxide, it said on Wednesday. “We remain confident we will have a full supply of turkeys this...
GAS PRICE
Medscape News

New Moderna Vaccine Data 'Support' Booster Shot After 8 Months

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Moderna released new data today that it said support the argument for COVID-19 booster shots — specifically showing that people who received a first shot of their mRNA vaccine a median of 13 months ago are more likely to experience a breakthrough infection compared to individuals who received a first shot a median of 8 months ago.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Doctors React To FDA Decision On Vaccine Booster Shots For Only Targeted Group

DENVER (CBS4)– Plans to roll out a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to the general public will be scaled back. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters only for a targeted group. (credit: CBS) “They felt like there wasn’t sufficient data to recommend it broadly to all,” Director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth, Dr. Michelle Barron said. For several weeks they have been providing a third dose to those now in that approved group. “They did tentatively approve it for over 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions as well as health care workers,” Barron said. So the question...
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: What Past Battles Mean for OSHA’s Covid Vaccine Plan

All U.S. companies with 100 or more employees could be required to mandate either Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for their workers, under an emergency rule announced by the Biden administration last week. The rule is expected in the coming weeks but, if history is any guide, it faces a narrow path to enactment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK charges third Russian agent over Novichok attack

Britain on Tuesday warned three Russian intelligence officers wanted for a 2018 Novichok attack on a former double agent in the English city of Salisbury that they face arrest and prosecution if they ever leave their home country. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Britain "will not tolerate such malign activity" and said it had applied for an Interpol notice to detain and extradite all three from abroad if given the chance. "Should any of these individuals ever travel outside Russia, we will work with our international partners to take every possible step to detain them and face justice," she told parliament. Patel's warning came after prosecutors said there was enough evidence to charge a third Russian man with the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

