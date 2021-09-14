Zeise is Right: Uninterested Aaron Rodgers should be replaced by Jordan Love
Welcome to the first edition of Zeise is Right, a weekly wrap of the NFL weekend that will combine some quick thoughts and observations with a healthy dose of sarcasm and humor. This is a semi-serious NFL notes column for serious fans that I hope will generate comments and discussion down below. I look forward to interacting with you all and (maybe) even defending my opinions. I hope you enjoy and stop by every week!www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0