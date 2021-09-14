CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EV sales to reach 5m units in 2021 with trucks, boats entering the race

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent analysis, IDTechEx acknowledged that, back in 2011, its ‘bullish’ forecasts of 1.5 million new EVs hitting the roads by 2021 were a massive underestimation as, ‘once the future arrived,’ sales of electric vehicles are on track to surpass five million units this year — counting only passenger cars.

fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Honda sets US EV SUV sales target

Honda Motor’s US unit on Monday said it was targeting initial annual sales of 70,000 for its planned electric Prologue sport utility vehicle on the market from 2024. Honda plans to add additional electric vehicle models as it aims to have sold a total of 500,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2030, and to achieve 100% zero emission vehicles sales in North America by 2040, a Reuters report said.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Australia Post using 20 Fuso Canter EV trucks

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation said 20 eCanter EV trucks would soon become part of the Australia Post fleet. From October, the postal service will become the first Australian customer to use the light-duty truck in daily operations. The organisation already has the largest electric fleet in the country,...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Ford Devotes $250M, 450 Workers On F-150 Lightning EV Truck

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) spent $250 million to expand its new factory producing the battery-powered F-150 Lightning to tap the demand surge. The F-Series truck’s gasoline version has been the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. and is Ford’s biggest moneymaker, Bloomberg reports. The automaker is boosting annual capacity to...
DEARBORN, MI
mining.com

Global passenger EV registrations more than double in a year – report

New registrations of global passenger electric vehicles (EVs) surged by 109% year-on-year during the first six months of 2021, Adamas Intelligence has found in a new report. Global battery capacity deployment onto roads in all newly sold passenger EVs combined amounted to 108 GWh in H1 2021, up 157% y-o-y.
ECONOMY
mining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater grabs 50% of Nevada lithium project for $490 million

South African precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) has taken a 50% stake in ioneer Ltd’s (ASX: INR) lithium-boron project in Nevada for $490 million. The deal is one of the largest ever in the US lithium market and comes amid rising concerns that, without more investment, demand...
METAL MINING
mining.com

China’s XTC New Energy plans $1.6bn battery material investment

XTC New Energy Materials, a unit of Chinese metals and rare earths producer Xiamen Tungsten , said on Thursday it planned to invest no less than 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) in a lithium battery materials project in Sichuan province. Battery demand is booming in top global auto market China,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

7 EV Stocks That Will Ride Out the Race to the Top

By now any electric vehicle (EV) stock enthusiast is well aware of 2021’s trajectory for EV stocks. The sector is very much one that plays follow the leader. So the market went up for about the first week of this year and then volatility and downward momentum set in. Generally...
ECONOMY
ngtnews.com

Embark, HP Launch EV Drayage for Autonomous Truck Operations

Embark Trucks Inc., a developer of self-driving software for the trucking industry, has launched a joint initiative with HP Inc. to combine electric and autonomous truck technology and create a more sustainable distribution network. The two companies launched an electric truck drayage pilot in the Los Angeles area, where local...
ECONOMY
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: EV truck startup Rivian launches production in Normal

After months of delays, fine-tuning and test runs, Rivian’s first production electric truck rolled off the line and into a customer’s hands Tuesday, launching a new era of automobile manufacturing in Illinois. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe marked the moment with a Twitter post Tuesday as workers cheered and a blue...
NORMAL, IL
MyTexasDaily

Volvo-Based Truck Sets Guinness Record for EV Range

Swiss truck builder and designer, Futuricum, and partners DPD Switzerland—an international shipping service—and tiremaker Continental have achieved the Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. The record-setting vehicle, a modified Volvo unit, traveled 683 miles (1099 km) on a closed test track before running out of electrons.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Dealerships Enter New Luxury Markets In Anticipation Of EV Switch

Some Cadillac dealerships are entering new, luxury-focused markets as the automaker prepares to roll out a new line of battery-electric vehicles in the coming years. Cadillac saw about 150 of its U.S. retailers jump ship last year to avoid making mandatory upgrades designed to support the sale of its future EV models. General Motors anticipated some Cadillac dealerships would not be on board with the required upgrades, which would cost most stores upwards of $200,000, so it set up a program to offer these stores buyout offers ranging from $300,000 to nearly $1 million.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY

