The UFC fighter dissed the ‘Tickets to my Downfall’ rapper, in an interview after their run-in at the MTV award show on Sunday night. Shots fired! Conor McGregor, 33, called out Machine Gun Kelly, 31, in an interview with ET after the two nearly came to blows on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday September 12. The mixed martial arts fighter swore that he didn’t have any beef with the “bloody valentine” singer, but he still managed to work a verbal jab into his response about what exactly happened before the show started.

