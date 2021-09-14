Tuesday, September 14 Morning Forecast

A much cooler start to our Wednesday morning. Some of us may want to grab a light jacket heading out the door! Temperatures this morning will start in the low to mid 50s. We are expecting to have plenty of clear skies and sunshine through our morning. Sunrise is expected to be just after 7:30 this morning. Winds will be coming from a northeast direction around 5-10 miles per hour. By the beginning of the afternoon, we will only have a small change in conditions around the region, which will be temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s around the Concho Valley. Later today, our highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for the viewing area. Winds will continue to come from a northeastern direction around 5-10 miles per hour and we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies. Later tonight, we are looking at clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures in the 50s for lows. Tomorrow will be a slight bit different for the region. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will start the day off with sunny skies, but clouds will move in the area by the afternoon hours. Winds will also shift and come from the south around 5-10 miles per hour, which will give us the warmer temperatures. Friday and Saturday are looking to have more clouds than sun and temperatures will reflect, only reaching the low to mid 80s for highs. Heading into next week, we are looking to have more fall-like conditions, with mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the week. Scattered rain showers are also likely do develop through the day. Highs will only reach the upper 70s to mid 80s. We have been in a bit of a deficit for rain totals for the month of September, however, with showers looking more favorable for next week, we could have a similar set-up like last month. Mostly dry conditions for most of the month, then a month’s worth of rain in a few days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO