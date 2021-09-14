CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Wanted for Leaving Hit-and-Run, Striking 16-Year-Old Crossing the Street

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 8 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle and the operator of the vehicle depicted in the above photo. Authorities state that on Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 3:20 pm, Unit #1 (a small 4 door silver vehicle) was traveling south on Mascher St, turning left to eastbound on Duncannon Ave, when it struck a 16-year-old male pedestrian while crossing the intersection from the southeast corner to the northeast corner in the crosswalk with a green traffic signal when he was struck. The vehicle also had a green traffic signal but failed to yield to the pedestrian. The vehicle then fled the scene and was last seen east of Duncannon Ave.

