CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bolsonaro emerges as risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline

By Carolina Mandl
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Competition, the pandemic and sectoral demand are common challenges facing companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs), but Brazilian companies have started to flag a new risk: political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Cosmetics maker Coty and retailer Cencosud’s Brazilian units included the risk of a presidential impeachment in their recent offering prospectuses, while Coca-Cola Co’s distributor Solar Bebidas SA cautioned about turmoil ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Bolsonaro’s recent confrontation with Brazil’s Supreme Court amid an economic crisis has raised fears over the country’s reform process and threatens to poison the environment for 25 IPOs-in-waiting, which - added to this year’s 44 listings so far - would break Brazil’s record for IPOs.

Last week, Bolsonaro toned down his fight with the country’s top court, which authorized probes of him and his allies based on allegations that they had attacked Brazil’s democratic institution.

But market participants still question how long the truce will last. The Bovespa benchmark is down 2.9% this year in U.S. dollar terms, one of just five global indexes in negative territory for the year.

“The outlook for IPOs is more challenging. A potential institutional crisis may reduce chances of approval of reforms needed to boost the economy’s growth”, said Gustavo Miranda, investment banking head at Banco Santander Brasil SA.

Even before the pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations on Sep. 7, IPOs were facing a bumpier time amid sluggish growth, high unemployment and a severe drought pressuring food and energy prices.

Cement maker Intercement Brasil decided to cancel its share offering in July as investors offered lower valuations, while aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio, among others, had to slash their offer prices to sell their shares.

“We have been advising companies that are planning an IPO to be ready in case market conditions recover over the coming weeks,” said Roderick Greenlees, head of investment banking at Itau BBA, ruling out a complete shutdown of markets for share offerings.

So far this month the only two companies that are braving the market to try to conclude IPOs are gym chain BlueFit and pharma company Althaia, both slated to price next week.

MAGNIFYING GLASS

Poor performance among IPOs is also depressing investors’ appetite for new transactions, said Marcelo Millen, head of equities capital markets at Citigroup in Brazil. Nearly half of the companies listed over the last two months are trading below their IPO prices.

Asset managers, facing a paucity of new money to invest in additional shares, have grown especially picky. Stock and hedge funds had net outflows in September, although most still show inflows for the year.

“We are looking at new IPOs with a magnifying glass because we expect more volatility as the 2022 elections approach,” said Sara Delfim, managing partner at asset management firm Dahlia Capital, adding that some sectors may be able to bypass the current turbulence.

Brazilian companies considering IPOs in the United States such as fintech Nubank, payments company Conductor and Hotmart, a platform for content creators may buck the election volatility, as their growth is less reliant on the macro environment.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

ADB: Asia below pre-pandemic levels as variants slow rebound

Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread, prompting fresh pandemic precautions. The Manila Philippines-based ADB expects 7.1% growth in 2021, falling to 5.4% in 2022. The forecast in April was for 7.3% growth this year and 5.3% in 2022. Most regional economies will remain below their pre-pandemic levels into 2022, and some of the losses from...
BUSINESS
edglentoday.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating less Amazon deforestation. His presence at the General Assembly itself was something of a provocation,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
AFP

OECD lowers global, US economic growth forecasts

The OECD warned Tuesday of an "uneven" global economic recovery as it lowered its 2021 growth forecasts for the world and the United States while raising the outlook for Europe. The OECD lowered its growth outlook for the United States, from 6.9 to 6.0 percent this year.
ECONOMY
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Banco Santander Brasil Sa#Brazilian#Cencosud#Coca Cola Co#Solar Bebidas Sa#Supreme Court#Bovespa#Intercement Brasil#Itau Bba#Bluefit#Althaia#Citigroup#Dahlia Capital#Fintech Nubank#Conductor
WDBO

UN rule may be hurdle for Brazil vaccine skeptic Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s reluctance to get a COVID-19 vaccine is a rarity in his country — and may complicate his plans to attend the U.N.’s General Assembly next week. The assembly's leader, Abdulla Shahid, announced Wednesday that all attendees must be vaccinated to...
HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hikes finance tax to pay for pandemic welfare program

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday signed a decree to raise taxes on financial transactions for three months to pay for the so-called Auxílio Brasil pandemic welfare program. His office said it expects the higher IOF tax, which is charged on credit, foreign exchange, insurance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Brazil electoral court to probe Bolsonaro rallies, source says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal electoral court (TSE) is set to probe the funding of last week’s rallies in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as alleged election campaigning outside the allotted legal time frame, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Bolsonaro, who is down in the...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Brazil's Bolsonaro 'Threatening' Democracy: Rights Group

President Jair Bolsonaro is "threatening democratic rule" with his attacks on Brazil's Supreme Court and electoral system, the non-governmental group Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned Wednesday. At an Independence Day rally last week the far-right leader fired off a warning at the Supreme Court, which has ordered an investigation of...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Mass Protests Held Against Brazil President Bolsonaro

Thousands took the streets in Brazil on Sunday to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. The demonstrations were organized by opposition groups to show their frustration with the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption allegations. Some political parties called for more protests in October. The biggest protests took place...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Hundreds protest Brazil's Bolsonaro after week of tension

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.
AMERICAS
thewestsidegazette.com

Bolsonaro Supporters Leave Mark On Brazil’s Independence Day

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Brazil on Sept. 7, the day on which the country celebrated the 199th anniversary of its independence. They marched in support of Jair Bolsonaro’s government in 26 state capitals and Brasília, the country’s capital. Demonstrators spoke out against the Supreme Court’s justices and...
AMERICAS
AFP

Bolsonaro backs off attacks on Brazil's institutions

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday backed off his heated attacks on Brazil's federal institutions, insisting that his recent jabs at the Supreme Court just came "in the heat of the moment." In his written statement Thursday Bolsonaro assured that he never had "any intention of attacking" any government institution.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Bolsonaro to meet with striking Brazil truckers, ministry says

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet by videoconference on Thursday with truckers leading blockades of highways in some 15 states, the Infrastructure Ministry said on social media, raising hopes he could end protests threatening export routes. Stirred up by the president’s call to action at Tuesday political...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy