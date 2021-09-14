Why The Reluctance To Use CAPE To Manage Risk?
I have been arguing the merits of market timing for 19 years now. Shiller showed that the market is not efficient, as it was believed to be in the days when the Buy-and-Hold Model for understanding how stock investing works was being developed. Valuations affect long-term returns. So the value proposition of stocks is not fixed but variable. Investors seeking to keep their risk profile constant over time MUST lower their stock allocations a bit when prices get very high and increase them a bit when prices get very low to have any hope of doing so.www.valuewalk.com
