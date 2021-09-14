Canon RF 16mm F/2.8 STM & Canon RF 100-400mm F/5.6-8 IS USM Announced

The Canon EOS R series has a reputation. It’s found in the hands of some of the most elite sharp shooters out there and Canon’s EOS R3 is the latest weapon added to the arsenal. The price of the Canon EOS R3 is ₹4,99,995 (body only) with availability in late November. Why does it cost so much? Simply because it is Canon’s most advanced and capable full-frame mirrorless camera to date in the EOS R series of cameras. It features a newly developed (approximately 24.1-megapixel) back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, new Eye Control AF, and is capable of recording 6K 60p RAW or 4K 120p 10-bit movie. The EOS R3 has approximately 20% more pixels compared to the EOS-1DX Mark III and EOS R6. However, its resolution performance exceeds even the much higher 30.4-megapixel EOS 5D Mark IV! Apart from achieving shutter speeds of a cool 1/64,000/sec, for the first time since the EOS 7s (released in 2004), the EOS R3 features the game-changing Eye Control AF function, which allows users to select a focus point by purely using the movement of the eye. Multiple LEDs and sensors inside the newly developed EVF detect eye movement quickly, allowing photographers to instantly shift between different subjects without the need to fiddle around with buttons and controls. You get all that power in a body that weighs just 822g without any lens. Add the RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM (₹58,995) with a zoom range of 100-400mm or the ultra-wide RF16 mm f/2.8 STM prime lens (₹26,995) and it’ll still be quite the light shooter.

