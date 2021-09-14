CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon RF 16mm F/2.8 STM & Canon RF 100-400mm F/5.6-8 IS USM Announced

Cover picture for the articleCanon has updated its line-up of RF lenses with the introduction of the Canon RF 100-400mm F/5.6-8 IS USM and Canon RF16mm F/2.8 STM. With the addition of these two new lenses, Canon’s EOS R System, which includes the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, takes another step forward with its aim to provide imaging solutions to meet every need.

