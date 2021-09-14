Cubs pitchers who pinch hit, from .000 to 1.000

If you follow baseball long enough, you can just feel the cliché writing about it. I’m positive that as I write this, somewhere a sportswriter, very possibly even one of the Cubs beat writers, is writing that this was a game that neither team wanted to win. But that’s not really what we saw. The Cubs certainly didn’t come from behind twice in this one because they didn’t want it enough. Give these guys credit, they are fighting all of the way down to the finish. If there are guys on this team with their eye on going home for the offseason or whatever, it isn’t readily obvious. For all of their flaws, this team has been fighting down to the bitter end.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO