CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs pitchers who pinch hit, from .000 to 1.000

By JohnW53
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 8 days ago

On Aug. 6, Zach Davies lined out to center field in the bottom of the 10th inning, with nobody on and 2 out, ending an 8-6 loss to the White Sox. That was his first appearance as a pinch hitter for the Cubs. It raised to 80 the total number...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Travis Wood
Person
Carlos Zambrano
Person
Jeff Samardzija
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Rick Sutcliffe
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 2 off-the-wall and 1 likely Willson Contreras trade destinations

The Chicago Cubs are at a fork in the road. After a near-total dismantling of the team at the trade deadline, fans were left with a copious amount of questions and pretty much nothing but speculation regarding the future of the team. Though Jed Hoyer had said “Big money spending will be back soon enough“, we also learned the front office wasn’t even being regarding efforts they made in extending the core, particularly Kris Bryant, who openly stated the two sides hadn’t had contract talks since early 2017.
MLB
NBC Sports

Klay celebrates brother Trayce's first home run with Cubs

Klay Thompson has supported both the Giants and Athletics as a member of the Warriors. Neither are his favorite baseball team, though. The team Thompson always will root hardest for is whichever team his brother, Trayce, is playing for. Currently, that's the Chicago Cubs. And the Warriors star was pumped Sunday as Trayce hit his first home run in a Cubs uniform.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Rockies#Brewers#The White Sox#Babip#Astros
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sent to Cubs' bench on Tuesday evening

Chicago Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will rest in Chicago after Ian Happ was announced as Tuesday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on two batted balls this season, Thompson has produced a .143 expected average and a 50%...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks keeps coming back

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Justin Steele dueled Corbin Burnes in the city that beer made famous. Slugger Steele gave up a couple of solo homers and Burnes gave up a two-run job to Ian Happ with Frank the Tank on base in the fifth. Lorenzo Cain had earlier taken one away from Willson Contreras. Burnes was effective but the Cubs barreled a few balls. Rafael Ortega just/missed one before Schwindel’s line-drive oppo single.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs’ unusual 2021 hitting and pitching splits

There remain 18 games in the Cubs’ 2021 season, so the story of this year is not completely written yet. But I wanted to take a quick look at the season to date, split into three groups of games. The first set of games is the 38-27 start that had...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
South Bend Tribune

A pitchers duel in Beloit as South Bend Cubs fall 1-0

BELOIT, Wis. — Hits were few and far between for the South Bend Cubs and Beloit Snappers Wednesday night. It was the hosts, who ended up on the right end of a 1-0 pitcher's duel in High A minor league baseball action. Beloit managed five hits in the contest with the Cubs coming up with three.
BELOIT, WI
Daily Herald

Cubs pitcher Hendricks gets back on track after low point

Kyle Hendricks was coming off the worst two-game stretch of his major league career, allowing a combined 14 earned runs in the two starts. So it was a relief to get through 6 innings Friday against a strong opponent and allow just 1 run. "Needed it mentally, to see myself...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 146

If you follow baseball long enough, you can just feel the cliché writing about it. I’m positive that as I write this, somewhere a sportswriter, very possibly even one of the Cubs beat writers, is writing that this was a game that neither team wanted to win. But that’s not really what we saw. The Cubs certainly didn’t come from behind twice in this one because they didn’t want it enough. Give these guys credit, they are fighting all of the way down to the finish. If there are guys on this team with their eye on going home for the offseason or whatever, it isn’t readily obvious. For all of their flaws, this team has been fighting down to the bitter end.
MLB
FanSided

Phillies Game Today: Phillies vs Cubs Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for September 14

For a team that was supposed to have the easiest schedule for September, the Philadelphia Phillies certainly have not made things easy on themselves. After dropping three of four to the visiting Colorado Rockies, they now host another fourth-place team that they should beat, the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are 65-79 and hosted a fire sale at the trade deadline.
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

With two weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season, again the only one of the “Big Three” — Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo — who appears guaranteed of a postseason spot is Bryant. Here’s how those three, and some other former Cubs, did over the past week. Javier...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy