Not many people buy and renovate a family member’s home, but Etienne Fang and Jason Ring have done it twice. When the couple first moved to the Bay Area from New York City in 2008, they were casting about for a place to live when Etienne’s father and his siblings suggested they buy Fang’s grandmother’s old house in Oakland, which was already steeped in memories thanks to many a family celebration for Chinese New Year and Thanksgiving, featuring red bean and date desserts by Grandma herself.

