Shane Beamer: No trepidation to play South Carolina QB Luke Doty at Georgia if ready

COLUMBIA -- There was a chance Luke Doty could return to the field for South Carolina at East Carolina this past Saturday. Coming off the sprained left foot he suffered before the Gamecocks' first fall scrimmage almost a month ago, Doty got back out to practice with the team last week. And while USC coach Shane Beamer wasn’t going to reveal the extent the freshman practiced ahead of the road trip to Greenville, turns out it wasn’t enough for him or Doty to feel comfortable to play in the thrilling, 20-17 win.