Ohio State

Hurricane Ike: Ohio hit with its costliest storm 13 years ago today

By WHIO STAFF
 8 days ago
Flooded truck GALVESTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: Vehicles flooded by the tidal surge from Hurricane Ike sit along a street September 12, 2008 in Galveston, Texas. The eye of the hurricane is expected to make landfall at Galveston Island early Saturday morning. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Thirteen years ago today on Sept. 14, 2008, Ohio was hit with its costliest natural disaster in recent times in Hurricane Ike.

The Ike related windstorm cost $1.255 billion in insured losses statewide.

Seven people were killed as a result of the storm.

Across the state, 84 counties reported windstorm damage and power outages. State of emergency declarations were issued in 29 counties: Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morrow, Perry, Preble, Richland, Seneca, Stark, Tuscarawas and Warren.

Nearly 2 million customers were without power.

Counties south of Interstate 70 were hardest hit. According to insurance companies, claims were concentrated particularly around the Cincinnati, Dayton and Central Ohio areas.

Just like recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida, Hurricane Ike in 2008 affected several states, and was the fifth costliest disaster, for insured losses, in the U.S. at that time.

US projections on drought-hit Colorado River grow more dire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The U.S. government released projections Wednesday that indicate an even more troubling outlook for a river that serves 40 million people in the American West. The Bureau of Reclamation recently declared the first-ever shortage on the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will...
COLORADO STATE
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

