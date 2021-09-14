Hurricane Ike: Ohio hit with its costliest storm 13 years ago today
Thirteen years ago today on Sept. 14, 2008, Ohio was hit with its costliest natural disaster in recent times in Hurricane Ike.
The Ike related windstorm cost $1.255 billion in insured losses statewide.
>>Nicholas live updates: Hurricane downgraded to tropical storm
Seven people were killed as a result of the storm.
Across the state, 84 counties reported windstorm damage and power outages. State of emergency declarations were issued in 29 counties: Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Miami, Montgomery, Morrow, Perry, Preble, Richland, Seneca, Stark, Tuscarawas and Warren.
Nearly 2 million customers were without power.
>>Vehicle strikes horse near Shelby County early Tuesday morning
Counties south of Interstate 70 were hardest hit. According to insurance companies, claims were concentrated particularly around the Cincinnati, Dayton and Central Ohio areas.
Just like recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida, Hurricane Ike in 2008 affected several states, and was the fifth costliest disaster, for insured losses, in the U.S. at that time.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0