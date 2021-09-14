CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Putin self-isolates after coronavirus found in entourage

By Andrew Roth in Moscow
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21sblf_0bvTTcC700
Vladimir Putin Photograph: Alexei Druzhinin/AP

Vladimir Putin has gone into self-isolation because of an outbreak of coronavirus in his entourage, the Kremlin has announced.

Although the Russian president was not sick, a Kremlin spokesperson told journalists, he would cease holding in-person meetings and would not travel to Dushanbe this week for summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Putin last appeared in public on Monday afternoon. During a meeting with Russian Paralympic athletes, he said: “Even in my circle there are problems with Covid … I think that I may have to go into quarantine myself soon. A lot of people are sick [around me].”

Related: ‘I don’t have a choice’: Russians scramble to get Covid vaccine amid new restrictions

On Monday evening, he had talks with the Syrian leader, Bashar al-Assad.

The Kremlin announced Putin’s self-isolation regime on Tuesday in a readout of a call with Emomali Rahmon, the president of Tajikistan.

“The president is absolutely healthy,” said Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, adding that Putin had taken a PCR test and had a negative result. “Of course we know who has fallen ill around the president. Isolation will not directly affect his work but there will be no in-person meetings for now.”

The Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, announced on Monday he would also skip the SCO meeting, which would have been the first major summit of regional leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Russia experienced a new surge of coronavirus cases this summer after a vaccine drive failed to hit targets nationwide. The country is reporting nearly 18,000 new cases each day. Data released by Rosstat suggested nearly 64,000 excess deaths were recorded this July, as the Delta variant swept across the country.

Some prominent Russians have fallen ill in recent weeks, including Dmitry Kiselyov, a firebrand television presenter who was admitted to hospital last week with a severe case of coronavirus. He called on Russians to get vaccinated. Reuters reported that just over 30% of the country had received one dose of a domestically produced vaccine.

The Russian president has gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid falling ill with coronavirus, disappearing from public view for weeks last year as the disease spread through Russia.

Covid deaths in Russia – graph

He said he received two jabs of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in March. Although Putin is often photographed taking meetings or doing sport, the Kremlin declined to release photographs or video of him receiving the jab.

Despite claims he is vaccinated, visitors have still had to quarantine for up to two weeks in order to meet Putin personally. During the first surge of coronavirus infections, the Kremlin had also reportedly installed experimental “tunnels” that coated visitors in a disinfecting mist.

But at public gatherings, Putin usually appears without a mask and does not appear to practise social distancing. When he travelled to Geneva for a summit with the US president, Joe Biden, a team of Kremlin doctors tested journalists and others for coronavirus before the talks.

Putin said he would take part in meetings of the SCO and of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation this week by videoconference. A key topic of the summits would be the fall of the US-backed government in Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.A former agent for the KGB and the post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London. While in Britain, Litvinenko became involved in exposing corruption and links to organized crime in the Russian intelligence service.He fell violently ill on Nov. 1, 2006, after drinking tea with two Russian men at a London hotel, and...
EUROPE
AFP

Europe rights court rules Russia behind Litvinenko murder

Europe's top rights court on Tuesday ruled that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko, a verdict swiftly rejected by Moscow. "Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," said the Strasbourg-based The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
EUROPE
The Independent

Kremlin's party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

Russia's ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament, election authorities announced Tuesday. The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority. Retaining the party's dominance in the State Duma was widely seen as crucial for the Kremlin ahead of Russia's presidential election in 2024. President Vladimir Putin’s current term expires that year, and he is expected either to seek reelection or to choose another strategy to stay in power. A parliament the Kremlin can control could be key to both...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emomali Rahmon
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Peskov
AFP

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin party sweeps vote

Russia's opposition accused the authorities of mass voter fraud after election results Monday showed the ruling United Russia party winning a sweeping majority in parliament. But the party still claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house State Duma, with United Russia's Andrei Turchak saying it was a "convincing and clean victory".
POLITICS
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
redlakenationnews.com

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one's heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isolates#Geneva#Kremlin#Dushanbe#Russians#Syrian#Chinese#Sco#Reuters#Taliban
Daily Beast

Putin in Isolation After COVID Cracks His Elaborate Self-Preservation ‘Bunker’

MOSCOW—Russians have been gossiping about Vladimir Putin’s health from the very start of the pandemic—and the Kremlin has always dismissed the flood of rumors as “absolute nonsense.” But on Tuesday, Putin announced that he will be self-isolating due to several COVID-19 infections within his inner circle. The announcement—made by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Russian President Putin self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in self-isolation after several members of his “inner circle” contracted the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday. Although the Kremlin said Putin tested negative for COVID-19, he will quarantine out of caution after coming into contact with someone who tested positive. Putin is “absolutely healthy,” Kremlin...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin goes into self-isolation in Russia as coronavirus spreads though his 'inner circle' just hours after meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Vladimir Putin has entered self-isolation after a member of his entourage contracted Covid-19 despite extensive precautions. The Russian president abandoned a scheduled trip to Tajikistan, and will not campaign in person for Sunday's parliamentary elections which many opposition politicians have been banned from. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iola Register

Vladimir Putin self-isolates

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy