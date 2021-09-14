Dell slashed $490 off this giant curved gaming monitor – hurry!

Starting today, Dell is offering a 17% off "sitewide" coupon that works on select Dell and Alienware gaming PCs and laptops. Granted it doesn't work on most configs that are worth looking at, but it does work on two Dell XPS config equipped with your choice of RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 3070 video cards. The price after discount is far less than what we saw during Dell's Labor Day Sale. In other deal news, there's an MSI RTX 3070 gaming laptop on Amazon for only $1349, you can score an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for only $119 (as long as you don't mind getting it in "Like New" condition), and Tales of Arise is out tomorrow and GMG is offering a 16% discount for the PC digital version. These deals and more below.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO