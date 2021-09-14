Dell slashed $490 off this giant curved gaming monitor – hurry!
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your gaming monitor, or adding a new one to your display, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for! Right now at Dell, you can order the Alienware 38-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $1,460. That’s a savings of $490 off of the regularly marked price of $1,950! Take advantage of the gaming deals going on today for epic savings on this monitor. This monitor features LED Edgelight display, Nano Color technology, and remarkable clarity so you can clearly see every detail in your favorite games. Never miss a frame with this Alienware gaming monitor.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0