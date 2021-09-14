Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 06:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cherry, Grant, Hooker, northeastern Garden, southeastern Sheridan and northwestern Thomas Counties through 645 AM CDT/545 AM MDT/ At 559 AM CDT/459 AM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from 11 miles northeast of Whitman to 11 miles north of Hyannis to 7 miles west of Ashby. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mullen, Hyannis, Seneca, Ashby, Whitman, Carr Lake, Duluth, Mother Lake, Bingham, Norway, Hire, Dominick Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Pratt Lake, Spring Valley Lake, Hecla, Kelso and Weir. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 201. Highway 61 between mile markers 147 and 173. Highway 97 between mile markers 58 and 75. Highway 83 between mile markers 155 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH