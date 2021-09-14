CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Germany Pushes to Boost Covid Vaccine Uptake After Rollout Loses Steam

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC Miami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany has begun what it has called a vaccination "action week" as it seeks to reverse a slowdown in its Covid-19 immunization drive. Around 62% of the German population is now fully vaccinated, lagging its European neighbors. Germany has begun what it has called a vaccination "action week" as the...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

The World Won’t Miss Angela Merkel

During the darkest days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Angela Merkel looked like the last adult on the world stage. With the United States led by an extremist, the United Kingdom in chaos, India barreling toward autocracy, and Russia and China ever more repressive, the German chancellor was widely hailed as the “leader of the free world.”
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany Recommends COVID-19 Vaccinations for Pregnant Women

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's vaccine oversight body on Friday recommended that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should be vaccinated against COVID-19 with an mRNA-based shot. The Permanent Vaccination Commission (STIKO) advises that women should receive two shots from the second trimester of pregnancy, according to guidance https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/Kommissionen/STIKO/Empfehlungen/PM_2021-09-10.html posted on...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
BBC

German elections: Businesses face future without Merkel

Europe's powerhouse stands on the brink of significant political upheaval. After more than 15 years at the helm of Europe's largest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel is stepping down. Following elections this weekend, Germany will be looking at a new government, and a new leader as well - businesses large and...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Denmark lifts all Covid restrictions, crediting high vaccine uptake

Denmark has become one of the first countries in the European Union to ease all of the domestic restrictions that were put in place to control the spread of Covid-19. Government officials lifted the country's remaining restrictions Friday, including the requirement that people show proof of vaccination through a vaccine passport to enter nightclubs. Denmark's health ministry said high vaccine uptake has allowed the country to roll back the pandemic control measures.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#European#Germans#The Robert Koch Institute#Our World#Wdr 5#The University Of Erfurt#Cosmo#Snapshot Monitoring
WSB Radio

The Latest: Germany pushes vaccinations in varied locations

BERLIN — Health workers are visiting kebab stalls, hockey games and hardware stores across Germany in a push to reach people who have yet to get a coronavirus shot as the country’s vaccination sputters. It is part of a special week-long vaccination drive during which people will be offered the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
flaglerlive.com

Why Israel’s Vaccine Rollout Faltered After Early Successes

Israel has been one of the focal points of the pandemic in 2021 owing to its rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. By late February, authorities had administered at least one dose to 50% of the population, with much of Israel’s immunisation programme using Pfizer vaccines. Society then in effect reopened...
WORLD
BBC

Aukus pact delivers France some hard truths

When they have picked themselves up from their humiliation, the French will need to gather their sangfroid and confront some cruel verities. Number one: there is no sentiment in geostrategy. The French must see there is no point in wailing about having been shoddily treated. They were. But who ever...
POLITICS
The Independent

France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise

France canceled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty after being humiliated by major Pacific defense pact orchestrated by the U.S.Australia and Britain insisted Monday that the diplomatic crisis wouldn't affect their longer-term relations with France, which is seething over a surprise, strategic submarine deal involving the U.S., Australia and Britain that sank a rival French submarine contract.France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia for the first time because of the deal, and its anger is showing few signs of subsiding. French Foreign Minister...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Germany Fears Elderly at Risk; Italy Vaccine Boost: Virus Update

We're tracking the latest on the coronavirus outbreak and the global response. Sign up here for our daily newsletter on what you need to know. Germany’s health minister said hospitals could come under severe pressure if the delta variant spreads in coming weeks among some 4 million older people still not vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany's next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security.Merkel touted her government's record in bringing down unemployment and Germany's debt, decrying plans by Laschet's rivals to raise taxes. She also suggested there was a danger of a left-wing German government being overly generous in giving financial help to more indebted European countries.“There is a lot at stake on Sunday,” she told the crowd on a wet evening in...
ELECTIONS
NBC Miami

Germany's Angela Merkel Remains Globally Popular … Just Not in Austerity-Hit Greece

Germany's long-serving chancellor, Angela Merkel, is preparing to leave office after 16 years in power. Unlike most leaders, public opinion regarding Merkel remains mostly positive. She is not universally like in Europe, however, given Germany's insistence on austerity measures on poorer, southern European countries. As Germany's long-serving chancellor, Angela Merkel,...
EUROPE
AFP

Shock in Germany after cashier shot dead in mask row

Germany reacted with shock and outrage on Tuesday after a 20-year-old petrol station worker was shot dead by a customer angry about being asked to wear a mask while buying beer. The killing on Saturday evening in the western town of Idar-Oberstein is believed to be the first in Germany linked to the government's coronavirus rules. With the country five days away from a general election, politicians from across the spectrum condemned the killing and voiced concern about the radicalisation of the anti-mask movement. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the centre-left Social Democrats, the frontrunner to succeed outgoing Chancellor Angel Merkel, said he was "shocked" by the murder of someone who only wanted "to protect himself and others".
PUBLIC HEALTH
telecoms.com

European incumbents push on with OpenRAN rollout

Two of Europe’s biggest telecoms players have announced new initiatives to scale up their early moves into OpenRAN. In Italy, TIM has added a second location to its OpenRAN footprint and is working on launching OpenRAN 5G stand-alone in the field, while further west, Telefonica has brokered a deal with NEC that will see the pair carry out pre-commercial OpenRAN trials in three major European markets and Brazil.
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet. Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and […]
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy