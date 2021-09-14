Gregg County commissioners appoint Daryl Gregg to fill unexpired Pct. 4 constable seat
Daryl Gregg sees his upcoming role as the constable of Gregg County Pct. 4 as an opportunity to help. The Gregg County commissioners on Monday appointed Gregg to fill the expired term left vacant when former Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig II resigned to take a job with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Gregg will be sworn into office in the next couple of weeks and will serve the remainder of Craig’s term, through 2024.www.news-journal.com
