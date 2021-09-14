Gregg County commissioners appoint Daryl Gregg to fill unexpired Pct. 4 constable seat

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO