Gregg County, TX

Gregg County commissioners appoint Daryl Gregg to fill unexpired Pct. 4 constable seat

By Jo Lee Ferguson jferguson@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaryl Gregg sees his upcoming role as the constable of Gregg County Pct. 4 as an opportunity to help. The Gregg County commissioners on Monday appointed Gregg to fill the expired term left vacant when former Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig II resigned to take a job with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Gregg will be sworn into office in the next couple of weeks and will serve the remainder of Craig’s term, through 2024.

