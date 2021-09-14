CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Top stories this AM: Biden stumps for Newsom ahead of recall election; so many kids in the US are getting COVID-19; Japan has a new richest person

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.

For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here .

What's going on today:

That's all for now - see you tomorrow.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 20

Joe'sgottogo!
8d ago

Biden was booed as he rolled through Ca. Multiple reports of people going to the polls are being told they already voted.

Reply(2)
26
Teri Andrews
8d ago

This, This is what boggles my mind, yesterday we are in such dire straits, he's threatening half American jobs, threatening veterans because we are in dire straits with this pandemic but first i need to go help Newsome win, what the heck..This is why no one believes him, also once he's president and he represents all Americans, why is he allowed to campaign for only one American, will he be campaigning for the rest as well or just democrats , he's got 49 more states waiting...

Reply(1)
12
USMC patriot
8d ago

Vote yes give Californians a new leadership

Reply(1)
33
