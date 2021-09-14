Monica F. Smith
Monica Fay Lewis Smith of Martinsburg, WV, born in Oldtown, MD on April 9, 1955, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Sept. 10, 2021, aged 66. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard Russell and Wilma Bernadette Lewis. She is survived by her husband Tom Smith, her children Neilson, Rhiannon, and Sara, her grandchildren David, Delilah, Evander, and Riddick, and her sisters Darla and Darlene. She was previously employed by Berkeley County Schools as a beloved teacher's aide.
