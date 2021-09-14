CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsburg, WV

Monica F. Smith

Journal & Sunday Journal
 9 days ago

Monica Fay Lewis Smith of Martinsburg, WV, born in Oldtown, MD on April 9, 1955, went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Sept. 10, 2021, aged 66. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard Russell and Wilma Bernadette Lewis. She is survived by her husband Tom Smith, her children Neilson, Rhiannon, and Sara, her grandchildren David, Delilah, Evander, and Riddick, and her sisters Darla and Darlene. She was previously employed by Berkeley County Schools as a beloved teacher's aide.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, WV
Obituaries
County
Berkeley County, WV
Martinsburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Martinsburg, WV
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy