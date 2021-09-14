CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Amid rising cases and mask debates, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools double in a week

Detroit Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of new COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan schools has more than doubled since last week as the school year is back in full swing. Last week, the state reported 180 COVID-19 cases related to new outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week, and 227 cases related to ongoing outbreaks, meaning the first case had been identified in previous weeks but there has been at least one new associated case. Now, there are 344 new outbreaks and 548 ongoing outbreaks.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Reports 5 COVID-19 Outbreaks, 6 Clusters In Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 298 new COVID-19 cases. Among those numbers is a rise in pediatric cases. The bulk of the reported pediatric cases are among school-age kids ages 5 through 12 and ineligible for the COVID vaccine. Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 11 cases among kids 0 to 4, 40 cases among kids 5 to 12 and 22 cases among kids 13 to 18. Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen says so far this month, more than 1,600 cases among children ages 5 through...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The State

Columbia tries again to mandate masks in schools amid COVID-19

The Columbia City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a citywide mask mandate as COVID cases remain high in South Carolina, and schools across the capital city are included in the measure. Columbia’s move came just more than a week after the city and the state attorney general’s office battled in...
COLUMBIA, SC
Wicked Local

Medford extends indoor mask requirements amid an 800% rise in COVID-19 cases

Following an 800% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since June, Medford has extended its indoor mask mandate from just municipal buildings to all indoor venues, including retail establishments, bars and restaurants and entertainment venues. “We had 25 cases in June,” said MaryAnn O’Connor, the city’s director of public...
MEDFORD, MA
wdhn.com

Schools required to report COVID-19 cases; masks effective for HCS

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — School districts in the state of Alabama are required to report COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Currently, the Alabama COVID-19 K-12 dashboard shows some Wiregrass schools systems have turned in their homework a little early, but there are a few who have not reported.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
alaskapublic.org

Fairbanks schools to require face masks as COVID-19 cases climb

Everyone age 2 and up in Fairbanks school buildings must wear a face mask starting on Monday. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education voted 5-2 this week to require masking inside of schools. The policy applies to students, staff and visitors, and it replaces the district’s optional masking rules it started the school year with.
Tacoma News Tribune

Pierce County school districts report hundreds of COVID-19 cases amid first weeks of school

School districts across Pierce County collectively have reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases in the first few weeks of school. The cases are not unexpected, as schools across Washington state were required to provide full time in-person education for all interested students this school year, according to an order by Gov. Jay Inslee.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ginther: Columbus to reissue indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced he plans to issue an executive order for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor spaces as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state. Ginther made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday alongside Columbus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Covid 19#Outbreaks#Northwood University
Daily Orange

2 weeks into fall semester, students weigh in on rising COVID-19 cases

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After Syracuse University reported a peak of 163 active COVID-19 cases on campus this week, The Daily Orange spoke to students around campus to ask if there’s cause for concern. One topic some students brought...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Singapore primary schools to shift online as COVID-19 cases rise

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Singapore's primary schools will shift to home-based learning for 10 days ahead of a key national examination, the education ministry said on Saturday, as the country reported 935 new COVID-19 cases the previous day, the highest since April last year. Primary 1 to 5 students will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy