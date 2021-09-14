CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logitech G435 Wireless Gaming Headset brings Lightspeed to PS5

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
Throughout the years, we’ve seen Logitech add its Lightspeed 2.4Ghz wireless tech to a variety of accessories including mice and keyboards. The number of headsets that support Lightspeed is quite a bit lower than the wide range of gaming mice and keyboards that support it, but today that number is growing by one with the introduction of the G435 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Logitech describes the G435 as the lightest gaming headset it has ever made, clocking in at 5.8 oz (165 grams). While Logitech also says that the G435 “fits a wide range of people,” the headset was made with smaller head sizes in mind, so perhaps that makes it appropriate for kids or teenagers; the fact that the G435 has an optional volume limiter reinforces that notion as well.

In any case, the G435 uses 40 mm drivers and comes with dual beamforming mics. Because of that pair of mics, the G435 ditches the mic arm while still reducing background noise. No protruding mic potentially makes the G435 a candidate for a daily driver pair of headphones – at least for those who don’t prefer earbuds – with Logitech saying that the headset can last for as long as 18 hours on a full battery charge.

Interestingly, the G435 may be one of the more environmentally-friendly headsets you come across because it’s certified CarbonNeutral, which means that Logitech has financed “high-quality certified carbon offsets to reduce the carbon impact of the product to zero.” With “a minimum 22 percent post-consumer recycled content” across the headset’s plastic components and paper packaging from FSC-certified forests, Logitech says the G435 is the most sustainable headset it has ever produced.

The headset is compatible with Bluetooth devices but also features a USB-A 2.4GHz receiver for Lightspeed wireless on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The G435 will be available in three different color schemes: black and neon yellow, blue and raspberry, and off-white and lilac. Look for it to drop this month for $79.99.

mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse now at $55

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse is $45 cheaper today. You can now buy the wireless mouse at a price point of $54.99, down from $99.99. So if you do the math, it’s almost $45 cheaper than the original price. You can see the specs of the wireless mouse below.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

