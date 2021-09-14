Robert Greenway: On the Abraham Accords' first anniversary there's real impact and even greater potential
For generations, we imagined what achieving peace in the Middle East could bring to the region and its people. Today, with vast natural resources, aspirational societies, and a growing population with approximately 65 percent under the age of 30, Middle Easterners are postured to move forward and seize new opportunities to build on the region's limitless potential—and a transformative agreement.
