Robert Greenway: On the Abraham Accords' first anniversary there's real impact and even greater potential

A year into the U.S.-brokered ‘Abraham Accords’ has shown sea change in relations between Arab countries and Israel, along with a warming towards the United States and a distancing from Iran’s proxies. The first normalization agreements were signed last September in the White House between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed by Sudan in October and Morocco in December. Saudi Arabia is now considered to be the next Arab country to join them soon. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks to Joel Rosenberg, author of ‘Enemies and Allies’, about the birth of the agreements and how on its anniversary month it looks like more such deals are on the horizon.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO