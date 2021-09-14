CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Robert Greenway: On the Abraham Accords' first anniversary there's real impact and even greater potential

By Robert Greenway
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor generations, we imagined what achieving peace in the Middle East could bring to the region and its people. Today, with vast natural resources, aspirational societies, and a growing population with approximately 65 percent under the age of 30, Middle Easterners are postured to move forward and seize new opportunities to build on the region’s limitless potential—and a transformative agreement.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

In Accreditation Ceremony for Ambassadors, Herzog Praises Bahraini King’s ‘Vision and Power’ in Signing Abraham Accords

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog received the diplomatic credentials of the new ambassadors from five nations; but it was the ceremony with Bahrain’s Ambassador Khaled Yusuf Al Jalahma that prompted him to point out, “Brave states take brave steps.”. The incoming ambassadors from Mexico, Estonia, Spain, Greece and Vatican City also...
WORLD
AFP

UAE, Israel eye trillion-dollar prize one year into Abraham Accords

The United Arab Emirates marks one year since normalising ties with Israel on Wednesday, a move which drew Palestinian anger but that leaders hope could reap a trillion dollars in economic exchanges. Watched by then US president Donald Trump, the UAE and Gulf neighbour Bahrain formally recognised Israel on September 15, 2020 in Washington, prompting Palestinian accusations of a "stab in the back". The surprise step, under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, broke with decades of Arab consensus that ruled out formal ties while the Palestinian conflict was unresolved. However, it marked a thaw in the region, with Morocco and Sudan soon following suit and regional power Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil producer, allowing some overflights from the Jewish state.
MIDDLE EAST
shorelinemedia.net

Countries commemorate Abraham Accords

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and officials from Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco met virtually Friday to commemorate U.S.-brokered agreements to normalize relations between the countries and Israel last year. (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Israel#Abraham#Middle Easterners#Institute#Accords#Uae#Finance Ministry#Taliban#El Al#Etihad Airways#Jews#Christians#Eu
The Jewish Press

The Old Peace Treaties vs. the Abraham Accords

The search for a peaceful settlement to the conflict between Israel and its neighbors reached a critical juncture in 1979 when Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and Israeli PM Menachem Begin signed the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty. Fourteen years later, in September 1993, Israel and the PLO signed the Declaration of Principles on Interim Self-Government Agreements (DOP) after secret talks in Oslo, and in October 1994 a Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty was signed. In the subsequent two-and-a-half decades, no new Arab-Israeli agreements were signed until the conclusion in August 2020 of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain, followed a month later by normalization agreements between the Jewish state, Sudan, and Morocco.
WORLD
stljewishlight.org

Abraham Accords one year later

(September 17, 2021 / JNS) Demonstrating their friendship and willingness to continue working together in their region, the ambassadors from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain sat for a panel discussion on Sept. 14, one day before the first-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords and brought together by the newly established Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI).
U.S. POLITICS
cbslocal.com

Facing South Florida: Abraham Accords Anniversary

Jim DeFede spotlights the Abraham Accords on its one-year anniversary. The accords stablished peace between Israel and some of its neighbors. It was the first public normalization of relations between an Arab country and Israel in decades. DeFede and his guest focus on how the Abraham Accords might be impacted...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Evening Edition: One Year Into The Abraham Accords Shows Promise For Future Deals

A year into the U.S.-brokered ‘Abraham Accords’ has shown sea change in relations between Arab countries and Israel, along with a warming towards the United States and a distancing from Iran’s proxies. The first normalization agreements were signed last September in the White House between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed by Sudan in October and Morocco in December. Saudi Arabia is now considered to be the next Arab country to join them soon. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks to Joel Rosenberg, author of ‘Enemies and Allies’, about the birth of the agreements and how on its anniversary month it looks like more such deals are on the horizon.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
India
Country
Saudi Arabia
atlanticcitynews.net

Xi's vision on building community of shared future between China, LatAm

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has laid out a vision of jointly building a community of shared future between China and Latin America. The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard. September, 2021. -- Having stood the test of changing international landscape, China-Latin...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
The Independent

AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War

Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to The Associated Press this weekend ahead of this week's annual United Nations gathering of world leaders — a convening blemished by COVID, climate concerns and contentiousness across the planet. Guterres said the world's two major economic powers should be cooperating on climate and negotiating more robustly on trade...
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet. Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and […]
WORLD
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News

590K+
Followers
117K+
Post
533M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy