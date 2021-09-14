Rainelle Medical Center would like to introduce Dr. Ethan Lafferty, DDS, to our dental team at our Maxwelton Dental Center location.

Dr. Ethan Lafferty is native of Beckley, West Virginia. He completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Concord University in 2012 and graduated from the West Virginia School of Dentistry in 2016. Dr. Lafferty practiced in Sophia, WV from 2016-2018 before moving to Huntington, to complete a one-year advanced general practitioner residency at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery, an affiliation of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Following residency, he practiced in the Tidewater area of Virginia for one year before returning to WV. Dr. Lafferty has fully committed himself to excellence in patient care, lifelong learning, and practicing dentistry at the highest level. He has completed several courses in the core curriculums at the prestigious Pankey Institute, Spear Institute, Engel Institute and Dawson Academy on restorative, implant, and cosmetic dentistry. He additionally continues his education through online study and has received advanced training in oral sedation from DOCS Education. He is a member of the American Dental Association, West Virginia Dental Association, New River Dental Society and Academy of General Dentistry. In his leisure time, he loves spending time with his wife Allison, his dogs Hamilton and Georgia and his quaker parrot Sahara. Furthermore, he enjoys playing music, singing and songwriting, going to concerts, volunteering, taking flight lessons, scuba diving, sports, birdwatching, astronomy, outdoor activities, fitness and traveling.

If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Lafferty, please contact Maxwelton Dental Center at 681-318-3610.



The post Rainelle Medical Center Welcomes New Employee appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .