Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) expected to miss multiple weeks

Washington starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss an extended period of time with a hip subluxation, NFL Network reported.

The team signed quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad Monday.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and Kyle Allen is also on the 53-man roster.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is having an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage. He would miss multiple weeks if the subluxation is confirmed.

Fitzpatrick was injured in the second quarter after a hit by Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. He was helped off the field and didn’t return. He was 3 of 6 passing for 13 yards.

Heinicke finished 11-for-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.

“He gave us a spark when we needed it,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said of Heinicke. ‘”When Taylor stepped in and brought some energy, that was a huge plus. There is something about Taylor; that’s a huge positive. It brings a little something.”

Heinicke is expected to get the start against the New York Giants on Thursday to kick off Week 2.

One of Rivera’s former quarterbacks — Cam Newton — remains unsigned after he was released by the New England Patriots.

Rivera dismissed Newton as an option before the season, but that was before Fitzpatrick’s injury.

Newton won the NFL MVP award with the Panthers in the team’s Super Bowl season (2015) and Rivera served as head coach in Carolina for eight-plus seasons.

–Field Level Media

