CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) expected to miss multiple weeks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gCxX_0bvTQFyt00

Washington starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss an extended period of time with a hip subluxation, NFL Network reported.

The team signed quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad Monday.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and Kyle Allen is also on the 53-man roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxo0n_0bvTQFyt00 Also Read:
Washington Football Team schedule and 2021 season predictions

Fitzpatrick, 38, is having an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage. He would miss multiple weeks if the subluxation is confirmed.

Fitzpatrick was injured in the second quarter after a hit by Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. He was helped off the field and didn’t return. He was 3 of 6 passing for 13 yards.

Heinicke finished 11-for-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.

“He gave us a spark when we needed it,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said of Heinicke. ‘”When Taylor stepped in and brought some energy, that was a huge plus. There is something about Taylor; that’s a huge positive. It brings a little something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEpmb_0bvTQFyt00 Also Read:

NFL injury report: Latest news on Jerry Jeudy, Odell Beckham Jr for Week 2

Heinicke is expected to get the start against the New York Giants on Thursday to kick off Week 2.

One of Rivera’s former quarterbacks — Cam Newton — remains unsigned after he was released by the New England Patriots.

Rivera dismissed Newton as an option before the season, but that was before Fitzpatrick’s injury.

Newton won the NFL MVP award with the Panthers in the team’s Super Bowl season (2015) and Rivera served as head coach in Carolina for eight-plus seasons.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Culpeper Star Exponent

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will miss several games; Taylor Heinicke to start

ASHBURN - Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a partially dislocated hip just 22 minutes into his debut with the team, and will not play in the forseeable future. Fitzpatrick, whose injury is officially known as a hip subluxation, will attempt to make a comeback later this season. For...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington coach Ron Rivera expects to have an update on Ryan Fitzpatrick on Monday

It wasn’t the type of start veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick envisioned when he signed with the Washington Football Team back in March. Fitzpatrick began his Washington career completing just three of six passes for 13 yards when he was hit from behind by Los Angeles linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, landing awkwardly on his right side. Fitzpatrick was immediately checked on by the training staff and left the game.
NFL
theScore

Report: Fitzpatrick expected to miss 6-8 weeks with hip injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with the hip subluxation he suffered in the season opener, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Head coach Ron Rivera acknowledged Monday that Fitzpatrick would head to the injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of three weeks....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cam Newton
Audacy

Caller claims Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip prior to Week 1… on a waterslide

Losing Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in his debut with the Washington Football Team was not the start to the season that D.C. natives were hoping for. He threw six passes, completing three of them for 13 yards, and that was that. Washington's offense couldn't get much going with or without Fitzpatrick against the Chargers, putting up the lowest passing yardage output (133) of any team in the league in Week 1.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Nfl Network#The Los Angeles Chargers#Washington Football Team#Mri#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots#Panthers#Cardinals#Packers
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy