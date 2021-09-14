CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alderson, WV

Alderson Women's Club

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeRJr_0bvTPr2w00

Alderson Women’s Club recently met on Sept. 7 at The Old Victorian Inn in Alderson. Special guest Sophie Pace gave the club a preview of some of her upcoming projects. Sophie is an artist and has recently moved to the town of Alderson to be closer to her family.

Plans for an upcoming fundraiser and the goals for the club were discussed. The club would also like to welcome its newest member, Peggy Patterson. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Location will be Alderson City Hall. The club invites anyone interested in joining, please plan to attend. We are working to support our communities.

Pictured: Nancy Wood, Betty Thomas, Sophie Pace, Karen Lemons, Peggy Patterson, Doris Kasley and Cindy Parker.

The post Alderson Women's Club appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
City
Alderson, WV
Alderson, WV
Government
The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Thomas
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy