Alderson Women’s Club recently met on Sept. 7 at The Old Victorian Inn in Alderson. Special guest Sophie Pace gave the club a preview of some of her upcoming projects. Sophie is an artist and has recently moved to the town of Alderson to be closer to her family.

Plans for an upcoming fundraiser and the goals for the club were discussed. The club would also like to welcome its newest member, Peggy Patterson. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Location will be Alderson City Hall. The club invites anyone interested in joining, please plan to attend. We are working to support our communities.

Pictured: Nancy Wood, Betty Thomas, Sophie Pace, Karen Lemons, Peggy Patterson, Doris Kasley and Cindy Parker.

