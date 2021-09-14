Election updates: Bibb, Kelley ahead as most results come in

View more in
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cleveland Metroparks wins best-in-nation award for management
Cleveland Metroparks was awarded the 2021 National Gold Medal “Best in Nation” Award for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Management during the 2021 National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.
Local lawmaker asks Ohio NG to help transport kids to school
The COVID-19 pandemic is putting the brakes on some school bus transportation in school districts across Ohio, including here in Northeast Ohio. Euclid City School District is one of them.
Cleveland families want better rec. center security after shooting
Kendra Harris is a Cleveland mother who is hoping security at nearly two dozen city recreation centers will soon be improved after she witnessed the aftermath of a Sept. 19 shooting that left a 12-year-old boy in critical condition and sent two others to the hospital.
Cleveland approves $20 million for broadband expansion
Money is on the way to help Cleveland stay connected. City council is setting aside $20 million from its American Rescue Plan Act allocation to help bridge the digital divide, but is it enough?
2PM: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Vanderhoff host COVID-19 briefing
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold a briefing to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.
Police search for person responsible for death of mayor's grandson
Cleveland police are searching for the killer of one of Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandsons.
Ohio Rep. Bob Latta contracts COVID-19 after vaccination
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta has become the second member of Congress from Ohio to test positive this week for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus.
Congressman Tim Ryan tests positive for COVID
Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home.
Ohio schools boards try to navigate contentious, divided climate at meetings
From curriculum to COVID-19 policies, parents in communities across Ohio have not kept their feelings quiet at local school board meetings.
