Houma, LA

'It did better than my own house': Hurricane Ida spared the glass facade of this Houma landmark

Houma Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexter Babin said he breathed a sigh of relief when he returned to Houma’s Regional Military Museum after Hurricane Ida. “It was built to sustain a Cat 5,” said Babin, who serves as the museum’s executive director. “Thankfully we got what we paid for. I evacuated, so from what I saw coming out on the national news, I thought I was coming back to nothing. I feel a lot better after this storm because the museum itself is relatively undamaged.”

www.houmatoday.com

#Glass#Hurricane Ida#Facade#Extreme Weather#Regional Military Museum
