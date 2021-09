BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan State Police vehicle was hit in a three-vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday morning, Sept. 22. At 9:20 a.m., the trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post was traveling southbound on North Keystone Road and attempting to turn left onto Hoch Road in Blair Township when a gray Chevy Equinox driven by a 55-year-old Mt. Pleasant woman struck the patrol car from behind. The impact sent the patrol car into northbound traffic where it was hit by a red Honda Pilot driven by a 20-year-old woman from Cedar.

