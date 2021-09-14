CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A Performance from Little Shop of Horrors: Little Shop of Horrors/Skid Row | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Shop of Horrors cast performs "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Skid Row" for the Tonight Show audience. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

A Performance from SIX: Ex-Wives | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The cast of SIX performs "Ex-Wives" for the Tonight Show audience. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show.
MUSIC
Finger Lakes Times

The Neverwed Game with Nicole Kidman | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon try to match each other’s answers to a series of random questions. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The...
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

TWICE Is Ready for Their Tonight Show Debut! | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy is welcoming TWICE to The Tonight Show for a special performance of their latest song "The Feels" on October 1. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
MUSIC
Broadway.com

Watch Little Shop of Horrors Stars Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard and More Sing 'Skid Row'

Jeremy Jordan as Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" The off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors will resume performances at the Westside Theatre on September 21. To celebrate its homecoming, the cast, led by Jeremy Jordan as Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as Audrey and Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 13. Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Aveena Sawyer sang out the title song before the stage transformed into Mushnik's Flower Shop, and the cast performed "Skid Row." This marks the first time Jordan has played to an audience as Seymour. He was set to take over the role from Gideon Glick beginning on March 17 but was delayed due to the theaters shutting down. Check out the videos below to be transported somewhere that's green!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Finger Lakes Times

Freestylin' with The Roots: Childish Gambino and Twilight | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy chats with members of the audience and asks The Roots to improvise songs about them on the spot. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get...
ENTERTAINMENT
Finger Lakes Times

Hasan Minhaj's Mom Helped Him Audition for The Morning Show | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Hasan Minhaj opens up about having fertility issues and talks about starring in The Morning Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight...
MUSIC
visitluzernecounty.com

Auditions for "The Rocky Horror Show" at LTWB

LTWB is proud to announce auditions for its annual raucous Halloween Party…. "The Rocky Horror Show” Book, Music, and Lyrics by Richard O’Brien. …with a midnight performance on Saturday 10/30 (this is technically our 10/31 performance, there will be no matinee). Auditions will be held on…. Sunday, September 12th and...
TV & VIDEOS
Finger Lakes Times

Meek Mill: Blue Notes 2 | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest Meek Mill performs "Blue Notes 2" with Lil Uzi Vert for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Finger Lakes Times

James Wolk’s Neighbors Thought He Was John Krasinski | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

James Wolk talks about his nickname "Jimmy," his new show Ordinary Joe and getting recognized by fans. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Can’t Have a Serious Interview | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nicole Kidman talks about celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban and her new show Nine Perfect Strangers. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get...
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Space Force Unveils Bizarre Uniform and U.N. Won’t Check Vaccine Status | The Tonight Show

Jimmy addresses the United Nations using the honor system to check vaccination status at the General Assembly. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
Finger Lakes Times

Amanda Gorman Will Run for President in 2036 | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Amanda Gorman talks about attending the Met Gala, meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda and her new book Change Sings: A Children's Anthem. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Melvin Van Peebles Worth When He Died?

Yet another Hollywood legend will be remembered following the news of Melvin Van Peebles' death. The influential filmmaker and African American pioneer died "at home with family at the age of 89" on September 21, The Criterion Collection announced on Twitter the next day. In a statement released on behalf of The Criterion Collection, Melvin's loved ones, and Janus Films, the late star was remembered for being a "giant of American cinema" who "made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape."
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

42% of Emmy viewers give Cedric the Entertainer an ‘A’ as host: He was ‘brilliant from start to finish’ [POLL RESULTS]

On Sunday night, Cedric the Entertainer was given the nearly impossible task of hosting a major awards show during a global pandemic. And viewers of the 2021 Emmys say he more than succeeded, with 42% of our poll respondents giving him a perfect “A” grade. This group voted that the stand-up comedian and actor of “The Neighborhood,” “The Soul Man” and “Barbershop” was “brilliant from start to finish” during the three-hour-plus broadcast on CBS. Here are the complete Emmy host poll results: A — Brilliant from start to finish! — 42% B — I rather liked him — 9% C — He was just...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy