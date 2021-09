The island of Black Reef in Deathloop is one full of potential pain, and lots of dying over and over again. One thing that remains the same from loop to loop, however, is the formidable arsenal of weapons that Colt can get his hands on to help him take down the Visionaries. In this Deathloop weapons guide, we’ll explain every weapon in the game, weapon rarity and what difference it makes, and the best weapons in Deathloop, so you can eliminate those Visionaries and get to the bottom of this time loop mystery.

