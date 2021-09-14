Towanda wins shortened match
The Towanda Lady Black Knights tennis team defeated Wellsboro 3-0, however the final two matches were called because of lightning Monday afternoon in Wellsboro. In the first singles match Towanda's Hannah Ryck defeated Michaela Sedor 6-0,6-1. In the other completed singles match Towanda's Hannah Risch posted a 6-3,6-2 victory over Ana Perry. The match between Towanda's Jocelyn Stroud and Hannah Nuss was called short due to lightning.
