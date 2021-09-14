Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review: No escape from the S7's shadow
Samsung's Fan Edition devices are essentially rereleases of popular devices, with slight tweaks and lower prices for loyal fans that can't afford its premium tech. The Galaxy S20 FE was a "flagship killer" that offered similar performance to its S20 at a much lower price. And the S21 FE will (supposedly) downgrade the cameras but keep its processing speed and enlarge the display, battery, and base storage — again, at a lower price.www.androidcentral.com
Comments / 0