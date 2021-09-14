CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review: No escape from the S7's shadow

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung's Fan Edition devices are essentially rereleases of popular devices, with slight tweaks and lower prices for loyal fans that can't afford its premium tech. The Galaxy S20 FE was a "flagship killer" that offered similar performance to its S20 at a much lower price. And the S21 FE will (supposedly) downgrade the cameras but keep its processing speed and enlarge the display, battery, and base storage — again, at a lower price.

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung May Utilize Exynos 2200 for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung is gearing up to refresh the Galaxy Tab lineup with the new Galaxy Tab S8 by early 2022. We’re now learning that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model could feature the Exynos 2200 chipset. This is despite recent rumors indicating that the chipset would not be featured in Samsung’s new high-end tablet lineup.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Dex#Samsung Galaxy Tab#S20#S21 Fe#Fan Editions#Dex#4gb 64gb#The Fan Edition#Lte#At T#T Mobile#Uscellular#S7 Fe#Spotify
The Independent

9 best budget smartphones: Cheap phones that don’t compromise on quality

While Apple, Samsung and Huawei dominate the top end of the smartphone market, the demand for cheaper and mid-range devices is far greater than you might imagine.Not only are the latest and greatest phones a luxury for most, but there’s fierce competition between manufacturers to gain a foothold and win new customers in emerging markets. This means that budget phones have become much faster, better designed and more capable in recent years. Low cost doesn’t mean low quality.For us, a “budget” smartphone can stretch close to £400, especially for a phone that will last you a good few years: it’s...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could keep the microSD card slot

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which stands for fan edition, will apparently include features that, as the name suggests, keeps those fans happy. The latest rumor comes from known insider @FronTron on Twitter, via NotebookCheck. According to Tron, the S21 FE will include a microSD card slot. That may not seem like a big deal, given the Galaxy S20 FE had a microSD slot, too, but that's a feature disappearing from many phones. None of the other Galaxy S21 models feature a microSD slot, for example.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
gizmochina.com

Exynos 2100 powered Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on Google Play Console

Samsung’s upcoming budget flagship, the Galaxy S21 FE, has been doing rounds of the internet lately. Now, the smartphone has appeared on Google Play Console with Samsung’s Exynos 2100 chipset. The listing also reveals some key specifications of the S21 FE. 1 of 2. The Exynos 2100 chipset powered the...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy M22 appears on Samsung’s website

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M22 smartphone and now the handset has been listed on Samsung’s website in Germany. The listing does not have any details on the handsets specifications or when it will be available and how much it will cost. We heard previously...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G support page goes live, launch seems imminent

Samsung fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Recent reports have claimed that the company may announce it in October. It appears that the launch date of the S21 FE may not be far away as its support page has gone live on Samsung Germany’s website (via).
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a massive 14.6-inch display

Leaks, speculations, and rumors about upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices are aplenty. You learn something new each day especially about the new phones yet to be announced like the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series. Chinese leakster Ice universe has also been busy with sharing details and the latest are about the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 series has been mentioned already. It may come with an Ultra model but no AMD-based Exynos processor.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Metro by T-Mobile phones 2021

Best Metro by T-Mobile phones Android Central 2021. Metro by T-Mobile is a prepaid brand owned by T-Mobile that uses the entire T-Mobile network, including LTE and 5G. This carrier has three great plans with plenty of data and also two unlimited plans. The Metro by T-Mobile network has great support for unlocked phones and even allows a 5G connection on every plan as long as the phone supports it. The Google Pixel 5a is the perfect partner for this carrier with excellent 5G support, a low price, and a battery that's big enough to keep you running all day. If you're looking for the best Metro by T-Mobile phones, we've got you covered with more reliable choices below.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy