CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Possibility Of Strong Storms, Severe Weather

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvuX4_0bvTOzvh00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, strong storms will be possible today and tomorrow with parts of our area included under a marginal storm risk today.

Everyone in Western Pennsylvania will likely be under either a marginal or slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

Officially, the marginal risk of severe weather goes through 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning and we may actually have a better chance for storms on Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. than today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VG14M_0bvTOzvh00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

That being said, there is a small rain and storm chance for today.

If we see anything today, lightning, downpours, and strong wind speeds around any storms would be the main threats.

The risk of severe weather goes up on Wednesday with parts of the area already under a slight risk of severe storms.

While destructive wind, downpours and lightning will remain the main threats, tornados and hail will also be possible.

At this point it appears that the farther south and east you are during the day on Wednesday, the higher the chance for severe weather.

Back to today, I have today’s coverage for rain at 30%. That may be too high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NY5r_0bvTOzvh00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Skies will be cloudy to start the day with partly cloudy afternoon skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLRWq_0bvTOzvh00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Highs should be back in the 80’s today after clouds kept highs just shy of 80 degrees in Pittsburgh yesterday.

Humidity levels are also up this morning with moderate to high humidity in place through Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsrXZ_0bvTOzvh00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Noon temperatures should be near 80 degrees.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Kdka Weather Center Rrb
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy