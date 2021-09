The world of startups is a bit like a gold rush right now: there’s lots of money to be made, almost no rules regarding who will make or lose it, and only a few will actually see a sustained profit at the end of the day. Global venture funding hit a record high in the first half of 2021, with $288 billion being poured into early-stage businesses. Numbers that high are probably leaving entrepreneurs everywhere wondering what they need to do to get a bigger slice of that pie.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO