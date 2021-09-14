CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omar Baliw Links Up With CLR For Birthday Track, ‘K&B III’

By MC Galang
HipHopDX.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Omar Baliw’s birthday! The Filipino rapper celebrates the occasion with “K&B III,” the third installment of his collaborative track series with CLR. The first “K&B” was released in 2019, with a sequel released every year since. “K&B III” was produced by 8 Beats, with whom the two teamed up in June to pay homage to Makati City in the West Coast rap-inspired “D2.” Both Omar B and CLR are featured in 8 Beats’ Och8mil album.

#Clr#Covid#Fliptop
