Business leaders wait on answers related to President Biden's vaccination requirements

By Eric Crest
 8 days ago
WISCONSIN (NBC 26) -- Weekly COVID-19 tests and mandatory vaccinations have business leaders across Wisconsin asking a lot of questions.

"It's definitely a hot topic, no doubt about it," says Kurt Johnson the Vice President of the H.S. Group, a human resource consulting firm.

Johnson focuses on recruiting employees, transitioning folks into new careers, and developing talent; but right now many of the parties he works with are waiting to find out the impacts of the president's proposal.

"On one hand there can be hope that it creates a more healthy workplace, but on the other hand it's also going to cause some difficulty trying to attract talent into their organization," says Johnson.

One of the questions business leaders are proposing: is a mandate like this even enforceable?

"We have some of the details, but not all of the details," says Nick Novak who works with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

Novak is hearing a lot of questions from employers, with varying concerns related to the proposal.

"Will this impact the workforce shortage that they are already dealing with? How do they track (vaccinations) ensuring that they have all their employers vaccinated, or provide weekly testing? Who pays for that testing," asks Novak.

Novak says for businesses to roll out a vaccination requirement or a testing protocol, they need answers first. But the largest concern until that happens is how will their employees respond if larger companies are forced to enact new policies.

"Will there be employees that choose to work for companies that aren't covered under this rule," asks Novak.

Voice of America

Biden Meets With Business Leaders to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Workers

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Wednesday with corporate executives to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations for workers as infections in the U.S. surge among the unvaccinated. Biden said Thursday the Labor Department was planning to impose a vaccine requirement on companies that employ at least 100 people. He said the companies must require workers to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test at least once a week.
Washington Times

Biden touts vaccine mandates, economic benefits of shots with business leaders

President Biden on Wednesday said “vaccine requirements work” as he promoted his COVID-19 plan in a meeting with executives from Microsoft, Disney and other large companies. Mr. Biden said Louisiana State University imposed a mandate and saw results within weeks, lifting its vaccination rate from 63% to 81% of students....
Fox News

Trade group seeks answers on Biden's vaccine mandate

WBTV

Charlotte businesses waiting for more information on Biden vaccine mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Companies across North Carolina are waiting for more information from the federal government regarding new vaccine mandates. President Biden announced last week he is asking OSHA, under the Department of Labor, to develop a rule for employers with 100 or more employees to require vaccination or weekly covid-19 testing.
Summit County businesses, government workers prepare for President Biden’s new vaccine rules

Last week, President Joe Biden announced extensive vaccine protocols that could impact what some are estimating to be about 100 million Americans, including federal employees and contractors, private sector employees and health care workers. The announcement of the president’s six-pronged plan means that businesses with over 100 employees, as well...
Iowa Republicans, business leaders respond to Biden’s new vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – Several Iowa politicians and business leaders responded to the President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates announced Thursday. Under the president’s plan, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will mandate private employers with at least 100 employees require all their employees either receive COVID-19 vaccines or get tested for COVID-19 each week. Further, all federal employees and contractors must get the vaccine.
