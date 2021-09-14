Business leaders wait on answers related to President Biden's vaccination requirements

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) -- Weekly COVID-19 tests and mandatory vaccinations have business leaders across Wisconsin asking a lot of questions.

"It's definitely a hot topic, no doubt about it," says Kurt Johnson the Vice President of the H.S. Group, a human resource consulting firm.

Johnson focuses on recruiting employees, transitioning folks into new careers, and developing talent; but right now many of the parties he works with are waiting to find out the impacts of the president's proposal.

"On one hand there can be hope that it creates a more healthy workplace, but on the other hand it's also going to cause some difficulty trying to attract talent into their organization," says Johnson.

One of the questions business leaders are proposing: is a mandate like this even enforceable?

"We have some of the details, but not all of the details," says Nick Novak who works with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

Novak is hearing a lot of questions from employers, with varying concerns related to the proposal.

"Will this impact the workforce shortage that they are already dealing with? How do they track (vaccinations) ensuring that they have all their employers vaccinated, or provide weekly testing? Who pays for that testing," asks Novak.

Novak says for businesses to roll out a vaccination requirement or a testing protocol, they need answers first. But the largest concern until that happens is how will their employees respond if larger companies are forced to enact new policies.

"Will there be employees that choose to work for companies that aren't covered under this rule," asks Novak.

