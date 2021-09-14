CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zip Code With the Highest Poverty Rate in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSgCd_0bvTOnaD00 The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate to 14.8% in April 2020, its highest level since the Great Depression. Normally, such an economic shock would result in a spike in the national poverty rate. However, due to three rounds of economic stimulus payments, some experts predict the poverty rate may actually decline substantially in 2020.

As of 2019, the most recent year with an official poverty rate released by the U.S. Census Bureau, 13.4% of the U.S. population lived below the poverty line. By some estimates, that share might have dropped as low as 7.7% in 2020, the lowest level since 1967, when record keeping began.

Of course, the poverty rate varies considerably across the country, and even before the COVID-19 unemployment crisis, there were parts of the country where poverty was already widespread -- where the share of residents living in poverty was more than double the national average.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2019 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the ZIP code with the highest poverty rate in every state.

The poverty threshold is based on income, and in most of the country, an individual with an annual income of less than $12,880, or a family of four earning less than $26,500, is considered to be living in poverty. Not surprisingly, in every ZIP code on this list with available data, the median household income is lower than it is across the state as a whole. Here is a look at the poorest town in every state .

Click here to see the zip code with the highest poverty rate in every state

To determine the ZIP code with the highest poverty rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of people for whom poverty status had been determined as living below the poverty line from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used ZIP Code Tabulation Areas -- a census geography type which defines areal representations of United States Postal Service ZIP codes (USPS ZIP codes do not define geographic boundaries but instead are a network of mail delivery routes in a service area). We refer to Census ZCTAs as ZIP codes.

Of the 33,120 ZIP codes the Census Bureau publishes data for, 32,936 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states, while the rest were in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico.

ZIP codes were excluded if poverty rates were not available in the 2019 ACS, if the population for which the poverty status had been determined was less than 1,000, if 25% or more of a ZIP code’s population were enrolled in undergraduate, professional, or graduate school during the same period, or if the sampling error associated with a ZIP code’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a ZIP code’s poverty rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all ZIP codes’ poverty rates. We similarly excluded ZIP codes that had a sampling error too high for their population for which poverty status had been determined, using the same definition.

The remaining 20,906 places were ranked within their state based on their poverty rates. To break ties, we used median household income..

Additional information on the number of people living below the poverty line, median household income, and the share of households receiving SNAP benefits are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy203_0bvTOnaD00

Alabama: 35443
> Location: Boligee, Alabama
> Poverty rate: 61.3% (Alabama: 16.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,090 (Alabama: 795,989)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 50.7% (Alabama: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $15,000 (Alabama: $50,536)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNTGX_0bvTOnaD00

Alaska: 99604
> Location: Hooper Bay, Alaska
> Poverty rate: 40.9% (Alaska: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 465 (Alaska: 76,933)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 62.3% (Alaska: 10.5%)
> Median household income: $36,250 (Alaska: $77,640)

ALSO READ: The Poorest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j31Mi_0bvTOnaD00

Arizona: 85911
> Location: Cibecue, Arizona
> Poverty rate: 66.2% (Arizona: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,303 (Arizona: 1,043,764)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 57.3% (Arizona: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $14,545 (Arizona: $58,945)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8cC7_0bvTOnaD00

Arkansas: 72114
> Location: North Little Rock, Arkansas
> Poverty rate: 47.9% (Arkansas: 17.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,019 (Arkansas: 496,260)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 31.4% (Arkansas: 12.1%)
> Median household income: $20,008 (Arkansas: $47,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244edC_0bvTOnaD00

California: 93261
> Location: Richgrove, California
> Poverty rate: 56.7% (California: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,379 (California: 5,149,742)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.8% (California: 8.9%)
> Median household income: $21,010 (California: $75,235)

Colorado: 81054
> Location: Las Animas, Colorado
> Poverty rate: 33.5% (Colorado: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,040 (Colorado: 565,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 35.0% (Colorado: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $29,214 (Colorado: $72,331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ARsk_0bvTOnaD00

Connecticut: 06702
> Location: Waterbury, Connecticut
> Poverty rate: 59.5% (Connecticut: 9.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,650 (Connecticut: 344,146)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 65.2% (Connecticut: 11.9%)
> Median household income: $12,908 (Connecticut: $78,444)

ALSO READ: States That Had the Best Economic Security in 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQ83A_0bvTOnaD00

Delaware: 19801
> Location: Wilmington, Delaware
> Poverty rate: 35.2% (Delaware: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,365 (Delaware: 109,400)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 37.0% (Delaware: 10.9%)
> Median household income: $30,419 (Delaware: $68,287)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22H0kH_0bvTOnaD00

Florida: 32202
> Location: Jacksonville, Florida
> Poverty rate: 45.8% (Florida: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,748 (Florida: 2,870,487)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.8% (Florida: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $33,967 (Florida: $55,660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMILZ_0bvTOnaD00

Georgia: 31815
> Location: Lumpkin, Georgia
> Poverty rate: 44.4% (Georgia: 15.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 810 (Georgia: 1,528,558)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.8% (Georgia: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $25,216 (Georgia: $58,700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RW5Je_0bvTOnaD00

Hawaii: 96737
> Location: Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii
> Poverty rate: 55.2% (Hawaii: 9.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,764 (Hawaii: 130,649)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 47.5% (Hawaii: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $15,654 (Hawaii: $81,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aP03w_0bvTOnaD00

Idaho: 83811
> Location: Clark Fork, Idaho
> Poverty rate: 37.7% (Idaho: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 491 (Idaho: 221,256)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.1% (Idaho: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $22,625 (Idaho: $55,785)

ALSO READ: The Share of Income Earned by the Richest 5% in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYIHu_0bvTOnaD00

Illinois: 62201
> Location: East St. Louis, Illinois
> Poverty rate: 49.0% (Illinois: 12.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,357 (Illinois: 1,557,873)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 58.2% (Illinois: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $15,408 (Illinois: $65,886)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JeqEN_0bvTOnaD00

Indiana: 46601
> Location: South Bend, Indiana
> Poverty rate: 45.0% (Indiana: 13.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,225 (Indiana: 867,996)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.8% (Indiana: 9.8%)
> Median household income: $21,143 (Indiana: $56,303)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzkGX_0bvTOnaD00

Iowa: 50703
> Location: Waterloo, Iowa
> Poverty rate: 29.1% (Iowa: 11.5%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,455 (Iowa: 348,122)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 26.6% (Iowa: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $34,698 (Iowa: $60,523)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxiC9_0bvTOnaD00

Kansas: 66101
> Location: Kansas City, Kansas
> Poverty rate: 38.6% (Kansas: 12.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,736 (Kansas: 337,739)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 27.9% (Kansas: 7.5%)
> Median household income: $28,552 (Kansas: $59,597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGbCK_0bvTOnaD00

Kentucky: 41773
> Location: Vicco, Kentucky
> Poverty rate: 49.2% (Kentucky: 17.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 665 (Kentucky: 747,010)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 31.9% (Kentucky: 14.0%)
> Median household income: $22,500 (Kentucky: $50,589)

ALSO READ: States Where Income Inequality Has Gotten Worse Since 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7yQP_0bvTOnaD00

Louisiana: 71202
> Location: Monroe, Louisiana
> Poverty rate: 51.3% (Louisiana: 19.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 12,817 (Louisiana: 871,467)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.0% (Louisiana: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $23,285 (Louisiana: $49,469)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2do2ma_0bvTOnaD00

Maine: 04911
> Location: Anson, Maine
> Poverty rate: 32.5% (Maine: 11.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 712 (Maine: 153,131)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 29.0% (Maine: 13.5%)
> Median household income: $36,375 (Maine: $57,918)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rk8SJ_0bvTOnaD00

Maryland: 21223
> Location: Baltimore, Maryland
> Poverty rate: 37.2% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 8,219 (Maryland: 539,991)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 47.9% (Maryland: 10.2%)
> Median household income: $28,549 (Maryland: $84,805)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPrM8_0bvTOnaD00

Massachusetts: 01105
> Location: Springfield, Massachusetts
> Poverty rate: 50.8% (Massachusetts: 10.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,844 (Massachusetts: 680,962)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 63.5% (Massachusetts: 11.7%)
> Median household income: $19,427 (Massachusetts: $81,215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Udezj_0bvTOnaD00

Michigan: 48201
> Location: Detroit, Michigan
> Poverty rate: 50.8% (Michigan: 14.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,568 (Michigan: 1,398,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.1% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $17,331 (Michigan: $57,144)

ALSO READ: Counties Where People Are Struggling the Most In Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKTuA_0bvTOnaD00

Minnesota: 56670
> Location: Redby, Minnesota
> Poverty rate: 41.2% (Minnesota: 9.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 476 (Minnesota: 526,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 43.2% (Minnesota: 7.9%)
> Median household income: $38,990 (Minnesota: $71,306)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfBLX_0bvTOnaD00

Mississippi: 38769
> Location: Rosedale, Mississippi
> Poverty rate: 55.4% (Mississippi: 20.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 950 (Mississippi: 585,786)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 47.2% (Mississippi: 15.4%)
> Median household income: $17,115 (Mississippi: $45,081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZr7Q_0bvTOnaD00

Missouri: 63133
> Location: Pagedale, Missouri
> Poverty rate: 42.0% (Missouri: 13.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,013 (Missouri: 810,045)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.9% (Missouri: 11.1%)
> Median household income: $23,941 (Missouri: $55,461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371Oe0_0bvTOnaD00

Montana: 59527
> Location: Hays, Montana
> Poverty rate: 44.3% (Montana: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 446 (Montana: 134,605)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.8% (Montana: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $32,375 (Montana: $54,970)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xtn7_0bvTOnaD00

Nebraska: 68039
> Location: Macy, Nebraska
> Poverty rate: 46.0% (Nebraska: 11.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 636 (Nebraska: 206,579)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.6% (Nebraska: 8.3%)
> Median household income: $29,844 (Nebraska: $61,439)

ALSO READ: The Poorest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYW7b_0bvTOnaD00

Nevada: 89427
> Location: Schurz, Nevada
> Poverty rate: 42.6% (Nevada: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 495 (Nevada: 384,690)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 24.1% (Nevada: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $31,250 (Nevada: $60,365)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB32X_0bvTOnaD00

New Hampshire: 03101
> Location: Manchester, New Hampshire
> Poverty rate: 33.0% (New Hampshire: 7.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 960 (New Hampshire: 98,682)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.0% (New Hampshire: 6.9%)
> Median household income: $32,607 (New Hampshire: $76,768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw8JM_0bvTOnaD00

New Jersey: 08102
> Location: Camden, New Jersey
> Poverty rate: 47.2% (New Jersey: 10.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,290 (New Jersey: 869,081)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 43.2% (New Jersey: 8.7%)
> Median household income: $21,138 (New Jersey: $82,545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIucW_0bvTOnaD00

New Mexico: 87323
> Location: Thoreau, New Mexico
> Poverty rate: 52.8% (New Mexico: 19.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,114 (New Mexico: 392,065)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 29.8% (New Mexico: 17.2%)
> Median household income: $20,137 (New Mexico: $49,754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtfdX_0bvTOnaD00

New York: 13202
> Location: Syracuse, New York
> Poverty rate: 53.9% (New York: 14.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,118 (New York: 2,681,277)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 38.3% (New York: 14.7%)
> Median household income: $20,196 (New York: $68,486)

ALSO READ: States That Had the Best Economic Security in 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IuWo_0bvTOnaD00

North Carolina: 28333
> Location: Brogden, North Carolina
> Poverty rate: 41.0% (North Carolina: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 4,465 (North Carolina: 1,467,591)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.0% (North Carolina: 12.6%)
> Median household income: $29,773 (North Carolina: $54,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRx5u_0bvTOnaD00

North Dakota: 58335
> Location: Fort Totten, North Dakota
> Poverty rate: 61.9% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,162 (North Dakota: 78,198)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 44.6% (North Dakota: 6.7%)
> Median household income: $26,250 (North Dakota: $64,894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7AUH_0bvTOnaD00

Ohio: 44115
> Location: Cleveland, Ohio
> Poverty rate: 61.5% (Ohio: 14.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,027 (Ohio: 1,588,343)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.3% (Ohio: 13.1%)
> Median household income: $14,952 (Ohio: $56,602)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOYWS_0bvTOnaD00

Oklahoma: 74110
> Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
> Poverty rate: 38.5% (Oklahoma: 15.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,524 (Oklahoma: 598,373)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.0% (Oklahoma: 12.8%)
> Median household income: $28,027 (Oklahoma: $52,919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTPbq_0bvTOnaD00

Oregon: 97761
> Location: Warm Springs, Oregon
> Poverty rate: 32.4% (Oregon: 13.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,332 (Oregon: 533,527)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 50.3% (Oregon: 15.8%)
> Median household income: $46,382 (Oregon: $62,818)

ALSO READ: The Share of Income Earned by the Richest 5% in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ItqY_0bvTOnaD00

Pennsylvania: 19121
> Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> Poverty rate: 48.3% (Pennsylvania: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 15,199 (Pennsylvania: 1,539,183)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.3% (Pennsylvania: 13.3%)
> Median household income: $21,201 (Pennsylvania: $61,744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ocho_0bvTOnaD00

Rhode Island: 02863
> Location: Central Falls, Rhode Island
> Poverty rate: 30.2% (Rhode Island: 12.4%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 5,718 (Rhode Island: 125,826)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.7% (Rhode Island: 15.3%)
> Median household income: $32,928 (Rhode Island: $67,167)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6iDD_0bvTOnaD00

South Carolina: 29853
> Location: Williston, South Carolina
> Poverty rate: 37.5% (South Carolina: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,278 (South Carolina: 741,650)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 22.3% (South Carolina: 12.3%)
> Median household income: $31,598 (South Carolina: $53,199)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nv4cK_0bvTOnaD00

South Dakota: 57772
> Location: Porcupine, South Dakota
> Poverty rate: 74.8% (South Dakota: 13.1%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,728 (South Dakota: 110,553)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 68.4% (South Dakota: 9.2%)
> Median household income: $19,750 (South Dakota: $58,275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6Xmg_0bvTOnaD00

Tennessee: 38126
> Location: Memphis, Tennessee
> Poverty rate: 65.2% (Tennessee: 15.2%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,913 (Tennessee: 996,930)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 53.6% (Tennessee: 13.6%)
> Median household income: $12,676 (Tennessee: $53,320)

ALSO READ: States Where Income Inequality Has Gotten Worse Since 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhhSi_0bvTOnaD00

Texas: 78576
> Location: Penitas, Texas
> Poverty rate: 67.0% (Texas: 14.7%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 7,099 (Texas: 4,072,194)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.8% (Texas: 11.8%)
> Median household income: $21,230 (Texas: $61,874)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iEyx_0bvTOnaD00

Utah: 84784
> Location: Hildale, Utah
> Poverty rate: 47.6% (Utah: 9.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,354 (Utah: 298,537)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 62.6% (Utah: 6.7%)
> Median household income: N/A (Utah: $71,621)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTKHo_0bvTOnaD00

Vermont: 05404
> Location: Winooski, Vermont
> Poverty rate: 29.5% (Vermont: 10.9%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 2,078 (Vermont: 65,652)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 21.0% (Vermont: 11.3%)
> Median household income: $51,728 (Vermont: $61,973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JU5eV_0bvTOnaD00

Virginia: 24016
> Location: Roanoke, Virginia
> Poverty rate: 43.2% (Virginia: 10.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 3,538 (Virginia: 865,691)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.2% (Virginia: 8.2%)
> Median household income: $27,856 (Virginia: $74,222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150mJX_0bvTOnaD00

Washington: 98421
> Location: Tacoma, Washington
> Poverty rate: 64.5% (Washington: 10.8%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 1,004 (Washington: 785,244)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: N/A (Washington: 11.9%)
> Median household income: N/A (Washington: $73,775)

ALSO READ: Counties Where People Are Struggling the Most In Debt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYEpu_0bvTOnaD00

West Virginia: 24844
> Location: Iaeger, West Virginia
> Poverty rate: 45.8% (West Virginia: 17.6%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 540 (West Virginia: 310,044)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 27.1% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
> Median household income: $16,512 (West Virginia: $46,711)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxjGd_0bvTOnaD00

Wisconsin: 54150
> Location: Neopit, Wisconsin
> Poverty rate: 51.8% (Wisconsin: 11.3%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 563 (Wisconsin: 639,160)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 29.2% (Wisconsin: 10.8%)
> Median household income: $29,966 (Wisconsin: $61,747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOVgS_0bvTOnaD00

Wyoming: 82514
> Location: Fort Washakie, Wyoming
> Poverty rate: 25.6% (Wyoming: 11.0%)
> Number of people living below poverty line: 395 (Wyoming: 62,257)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.4% (Wyoming: 5.4%)
> Median household income: $51,429 (Wyoming: $64,049)

