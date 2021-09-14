CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A bold move for a struggling FL council on Black males: A request for half million in funding

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 8 days ago

A council created by the Florida Legislature to improve the lives of Black men and boys has been deterred by fundamental issues: Financial challenges and attendance concerns that stymie members from voting on important matters.

The Florida Council on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys — created in 2006 — aims to pursue mentorship and programs to make an impact. It’s supposed to comprise 19 members, including a chair, but only has 17 members right now, according to its website .

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $150,000 for the council in the 2020-21 state budget, according to budget records . And this fiscal year, a legislative effort to get $150,000 into the 2021-22 budget failed.

Jerome Hill, chair of The Florida Council on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys. Credit: Council website.

Meanwhile, the council hasn’t always had enough members to vote on its business and move forward with its mission, according to chairman Jerome Hill, who has been serving at Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

The council’s work and its struggles come as the atmosphere continues for Black males and boys, following the death of George Floyd, police brutality against people of color and anti-riot laws that have been challenged in court.

The group – housed in the Florida Attorney General’s office – conducts research on negative conditions affecting Black males and presents solutions aimed at reducing high school dropout and incarceration rates, as well as violent crimes, according to its website.

Unprecedented requests for more funding

The council  also is responsible for proposing measures “to alleviate and correct the underlying causes of the conditions,” based on research of Black males. Those measures may include “changes to the law or systemic changes that can be implemented without legislative action.”

The programs would typically need money to proceed.

Chairman Hill said that while the council didn’t receive a boost in funding for 2021-22, it gets continuing funds of $78,419 every fiscal year.

Hill hopes to receive more money to create a new position that would strengthen the operations of the group. He is pursuing another legislative request for $150,000 during the upcoming 2022 legislative session.

“What that would entail is a research coordinator to help consolidate many of the programs or services that will help improve the lives of men and boys,” Hill said.

Hill also is requesting a major increase from the $78,000 to $500,000 in continuing funds for the organization.

“I have asked to switch that to half a million. I know that’s unprecedented but we are in the midst of a time that so much is happening and we need to go ahead and put these research programs together so we can go ahead and present them to our legislative bodies,” Hill said.

“I don’t know of a time that that has been asked for but it’s time we push our budget up to a position where we can get additional help, given our responsibilities are being taxed more than ever before.”

The council will soon launch a campaign targeted to minority populations in Florida including African Americans to increase awareness and trust of COVID-19 vaccines, Hill told the Phoenix. Other endeavors for the council include creating mentorship programs to support young Black men.

“We just approved and voted on a budget of $7,600 to begin a public service announcement campaign…there is still a lot of misinformation out there and a real medical hesitancy,” Hill said.

“We need to go ahead and put on a message that is coming not only from the heart but people who look like us.”

The Phoenix reached out to Moody’s communications staffers, but they have not responded to a request for comment regarding the funding for the organization.

Addressing attendance issues

As the new leader of the council, Hill told the Florida Phoenix in a phone conversation that addressing attendance problems exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority. “We are asking to do more with less…but business needs to still be conducted,” Hill said.

At a recent virtual meeting through Zoom, council members and Hill discussed solutions to address attendance issues including the removal of a regulation related to attendance for members.

Council member Paul Wilson, who is a senior associate at PCG Education Consulting, argued during the August 26 meeting that “the lack of quorum” has prevented the group from “doing things as simply as voting on meeting minutes.”

That said, the council is in the process of changing its bylaws by removing a quorum, a minimum number of members present to conduct business. According to state law, “eleven of the members of the council constitute a quorum.”

The council wants to change that to a majority of members in attendance in order to conduct business related to the council, Hill said.

“That doesn’t mean that when we switch from a quorum to a majority the quality is any less in terms of our commitment to whatever topic we have that’s there that needs to be voted on,” Hill said. “It just means that we need to keep on doing the people’s work.”

Democratic State Rep. James Bush III, representing part of Miami-Dade. Council member of The Florida Council on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys. Credit: FL House of Representatives.

State Rep. James Bush III, a Democrat representing part of Miami-Dade County, said during the August 26 meeting that “if we can change that language to the majority of members present, and allow us to move forward with the pertinent business at hand, I think that it would be in the best interest of this council.”

“All of us are extremely busy but we have a mission,” he said.

However, that process won’t begin until the 2022 legislative session, when members will engage state lawmakers with proposed changes, Hill said.

“What we are in the process of doing right now is working with exclusively the bylaws…we’ll have to wait until session comes along in laying out the infrastructure of how we want that worded for our legislative branch to work on,” Hill said.

According to state law, members of the council do not receive any compensation, but they get reimbursed for travel expenses. Hill said “it’s very difficult for a lot of our members” to attend every meeting due to serving in various positions for the state.

“They have other responsibilities to the citizens of Florida,” he said. “So when you pull out [state] department heads, secretaries and bureau chiefs, they’re getting pulled in every different direction,” Hill said, adding that if the council doesn’t meet the quorum, “then we would have to take up the matter in the next meeting.”

The post A bold move for a struggling FL council on Black males: A request for half million in funding appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

Finally: Education officials release some public info on billions of COVID-relief funds for schools

For months now, the state Department of Education has reported very little to the public about billions of federal dollars that were supposed to go to COVID-related programs for public schools. Wednesday, lawmakers finally found out at least something about the stockpile — they saw some allocations for federal dollars sent to school districts during […]
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

Upending FL statewide exams will likely be difficult; proposed testing system has few details

It's been a week since Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran made a sudden announcement: Within the next few school years, Florida will do away with major statewide assessments and switch to so-called progress monitoring — multiple assessments taken throughout the year to track individual student progress. But at a roundtable discussion with […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

As travel nurse gigs with high pay become more popular, FL hospitals look to compete

Amid nationwide challenges with nurse staffing during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Florida hospitals feel threatened by nursing temp agencies that recruit travel nurses for jobs out of state, oftentimes offering higher pay compared to Florida. With more nurses in the state choosing to take traveling roles elsewhere through temp nursing agencies, hospital systems in Florida […]
TRAVEL
Florida Phoenix

GOP lawmaker files Texas-style bounty-hunter abortion bill in Florida Legislature

A Florida version of the Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allowing citizens to sue people who provide or enable abortions has landed in Tallahassee in the form of HB 167, filed by Republican Webster Barnaby of Volusia County. Barnaby's bill, filed Wednesday, mimics key provisions of the Texas law […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fight for reproductive rights at the forefront of the upcoming FL legislative session

Fearful that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 could change immeasurably, given the current landscape, women lawmakers and other advocates at the Florida Capitol grounds came out in force Tuesday to rally against anti-abortion legislation. With the Florida Legislature launching legislative committee meetings this week to prepare for the upcoming 2021 legislative session, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Under warnings about past failures, FL lawmakers launch redistricting efforts

A legislative process that will affect elections in Florida for years to come began Monday under the shadow of a history lesson on what not to do. Florida Senate Redistricting Committee Chair Ray Rodrigues, a Lee County Republican, opened the inaugural meeting with a review of the wrongdoings committed 10 years ago, in the Legislature's […]
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Appeals court vindicates citizens’ right to challenge land developments

Plans for a Walton County land development project called Cypress Lake call for 141 residential units, including 85 single-family houses, 40 duplex units, and 16 condo units, plus 53,000 square feet of commercial space comprising four mixed-use buildings. Walton County officials OK'd the project notwithstanding complaints that the development would be jammed in too close […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

‘We’re done with fear,’ FL’s new surgeon general insists — ‘Expiration date. It’s done’

Florida's new surgeon general is Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA heart specialist who has fully embraced Gov. Ron DeSantis' personal-freedom approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, judging by his remarks during a news conference on Tuesday. DeSantis called reporters together to announce that he has chosen Ladapo to replace Dr. Scott Rivkees, who left the position […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis reshaped Florida’s appeals courts; it seems to be working out for him

As Gov. Ron DeSantis knows, when you get into a legal beef it helps to have appointed three members of the court that will hear the appeal. And to have placed three more jurists on the court above that one. That's the situation at Florida's First District Court of Appeal, which sits in Tallahassee and […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Dems pass $28.6B in disaster aid for recovery from hurricanes, wildfires, floods

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats unveiled a short-term spending measure on Tuesday that would keep the federal government operating through Dec. 3 and provide $28.6 billion for costs related to recent natural disasters. The bill was passed by the House on a party-line vote Tuesday night, 220-211. But it faces a battle in the evenly divided Senate, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

To protect the right to vote, kill or change the filibuster

Democrats in the U.S. Senate recently introduced a new piece of legislation, the Freedom to Vote Act. Minnesota's very own Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the lead sponsor on the bill. This proposal represents the latest efforts by members of the Senate to pass comprehensive voting rights and pro-democracy legislation. Earlier legislation on these issues failed to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Immigration reform blocked from reconciliation bill in Congress, but Democrats vow to try again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has turned down a plan to include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented people in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, a blow for Democrats and immigration advocacy groups when the decision was disclosed late Sunday. "We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Florida Phoenix

FL hospital systems are looking to expand in-home medical care, but will lawmakers go along?

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and an influx of sick patients, some overwhelmed hospitals in Florida have found innovative ways to deliver health services to residents' homes and want to expand those efforts. Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer at AdventHealth's Central Florida Division, told state House lawmakers Monday that limited bed spaces are […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Advocates press for action in Congress on voting rights, despite grim outlook

WASHINGTON — Activists are ramping up pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to move on his chamber's version of a voting rights bill, even though there's no sign there will be enough Republican support to advance it. Alternatively, they're pressing for an end to the filibuster, though there's no indication there would be enough […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court schedules Dec. 1 oral arguments in major abortion case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 in a case that threatens to overturn decades of abortion protections established under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. The upcoming case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, stems from a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. It has been […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Fried urges Floridians: Demand Gov. DeSantis seek all federal aid to help struggling families

Gov. Ron DeSantis is letting billions in federal COVID-19 relief go unspent as the pandemic continues and working families struggle to pay bills, Florida's top Democratic officeholder and other critics said Friday. During a Zoom conference call with people who help administer food and other assistance to the working poor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL still missing out on billions for public schools; what’s the holdup?

Florida is now one of only two states in the nation that has not submitted a plan to the U.S. Department of Education for providing billions in federal dollars to help public schools during the pandemic. Overall, 48 states and Washington D.C. have sent in their plans — which were due on June 7, according […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

The reversals have begun: Some school districts backtrack on opt-out mask policies

At least two school districts — Volusia and Lee — that previously adopted strict mask mandates have recently decided to allow parents to opt their students out of the policy for any reason. Another district, Indian River, has approved a change — a hybrid approach that would require masks only at certain times when COVID-19 […]
EDUCATION
Florida Phoenix

FL’s COVID craziness keeps getting deeper — how dare the government try to save lives?

"Human kind," said the poet, "cannot bear too much reality." Many Republicans seem especially resistant, preferring to dwell in a miasma of Deep State conspiracies and Internet nonsense inspiring them to believe that Hillary Clinton drinks babies' blood, Trump won the 2020 election, and that ingesting over-the-feed-store-counter tablets for deworming horses is a better way […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

The last state standing is FL: It still hasn’t submitted a plan to get billions for public schools

As of Friday, 49 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico have submitted plans to the U.S. Department of Education to be able to access billions for COVID-relief programs at public schools. But Florida isn't on the list. In fact, it's the only state that has not submitted such a plan. And the deadline was June […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don't have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

https://www.floridaphoenix.com

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

