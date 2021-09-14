CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Sportradar Goes Public at $8 Billion Valuation as Sports Data Takes Off

By Brendan Coffey
Sportico
Sportico
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTgME_0bvTO2NR00

Sports data and analytics giant Sportradar Group has gone public, pricing its initial public offering at $27 a share, raising more than $670 million and valuing the company at $7.98 billion.

“It is difficult to describe how much it means. I think it’s an inflection point and the next big milestone we have reached with the listing,” said Sportradar founder and CEO Carsten Koerl, in a video call. “We have a public face now, and that is super helpful for attracting more talent to our business, and of course, at the IPO we also get some proceeds, and we can use this to invest in growth.”

The Switzerland based company sold 19 million shares—with underwriters holding a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.85 million shares. At the same time a syndicate of investors, led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, purchased $159 million of equity, or 5.98 million shares. Sportradar began trading this morning on the Nasdaq Stock market under the ticker SRAD.

The stock perked briefly higher than the IPO price during the day as large buy orders came in. Investor follow-through was muted after the start of trading, however, and shares sold down 8% on lighter volume to finish the day at $24.81 as the overall market traded down Tuesday.

“When we look at where the sports industry is today, and where it is going, data analytics is without a doubt one of the most important tools for sports teams, for media companies, and for betting organizations,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment founder and CEO Ted Leonsis said in a statement to Sportico . Leonsis (through Revolution Growth) first invested in Sportradar in 2015, along with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and NBA icon Michael Jordan. “No organization is better positioned than Sportradar to be the dominating force at the nexus of sports and big data,” Leonsis added.

Sportradar provides data analytics and other technology services to 900 sports betting operators and 350 media companies, including coverage of about 750,000 events annually worldwide. Last year, its sales neared $478 million, mostly from betting services outside the U.S., according to its prospectus. A minority, 11%, of 2020 sales were in the U.S. market, where Sportradar was the largest provider of data to sportsbooks. The explosion of the sports betting in the U.S., since becoming broadly legalized in 2018, has investors excited about the business.

“Looking to the U.S. market growth opportunity, it is by far the biggest growth market worldwide when it comes to sports betting,” said Koerl. The U.S. sports betting market was about $1 billion total in 2019 and can grow to $23 billion by 2031, according to data from Gambling Compliance Monitor, included in the prospectus.

“That is the most fascinating market opportunity. We got a lot of questions from investors around this,” added Koerl. “We luckily can demonstrate, with our scale and our results, that we’ve already managed to leverage this in the U.S.”

The IPO closes a process Sportradar started last July to go public, exploring both a merger with a special purpose acquisition company and going the traditional IPO route. After discussions with a number of SPACs in 2020, Sportradar and Boehly’s Horizon Acquisition II SPAC signed a formal letter of intent to merge earlier this year, but the parties couldn’t bring the deal to fruition given industry-wide difficulties with SPACs finding interim PIPE investors to finance the closing. Boehly’s privately held business, Eldridge Industries, along with existing Sportradar shareholder Radcliff Management, led a syndicate of investors buying shares at the IPO.

While Sportradar is sometimes viewed as a provider of data feeds on events, the potential for sports data is only starting to be tapped, and as a tech business Sportradar is well-positioned to lead the evolution, according to Koerl.

“Everybody needs to understand that sports data is a raw material, a fuel, the same like audio visual rights. The real value is generated in collecting more and more data, putting it into an engine, processing this with algorithms and then applying machine learning to power future services for teams and leagues, sports betting operators and for sport entertainment,” the executive said from a conference room in Manhattan. “That is the ecosystem we are speaking about, and it will provide enormous opportunities.”

(This story was updated to fix the spelling of Ted Leonsis’ name and clarify that his investment was made through Revolution Growth. It was also updated in the fourth paragraph with information on how the stock traded throughout the day.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ex-CBS Executives’ SPAC Argus Raises $265M in Stock Market Debut With Eye on “Tech-Driven Media” Deals

Argus Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting acquisitions in the broader media and entertainment sectors that was launched earlier this year by former top CBS executives, is set to go public on Wednesday. The SPAC, or “blank check” company, priced an upsized initial public offering of 26.5 million units at $10 each, looking to raise $265 million after previously reducing its original target from $300 million to $250 million. “Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant,” the company said. Each whole warrant can be exercised to purchase one...
STOCKS
Variety

SPAC Led by CBS Alums Raises $265 Million for Media-Focused Deals

Argus Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition vehicle backed by Joe Ianniello and other former CBS Corp. executives, went public Wednesday and is projected to raise about $265 million to acquire media, sports and entertainment-related properties. Argus Capital’s pitch to investors and acquisition targets is that Ianniello and Argus president Marc DeBevoise have gathered a team of seasoned executives with expertise in operating the businesses that it hopes to acquire through the SPAC process. If Argus Capital doesn’t find enough entities to acquire within 18 months, it has to return capital to investors. As per the rules of SPACs, the $265...
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

Universal Music Approaches $53 Billion Valuation Following IPO

Shares in Universal Music Group surged by more than a third in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, following an initial public offering (IPO). Ten minutes into the trading session, shares were changing hands at €25.61 on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Two hours later they had settled to €24.97. That is a 35% leap compared with the €18.50 figure that the group announced on Monday as its reference price. With the shares at this value, the group has a market capitalization close to $52.7 billion (€45 billion).
ENTERTAINMENT
investing.com

Fintech startup TrueLayer raises $130 million at over $1 billion valuation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - London-based fintech startup TrueLayer said on Tuesday it had raised $130 million from investment firm Tiger Global Management and payments technology provider Stripe in a funding round that valued the company at more than $1 billion. The company, which last raised $70 million in April, has seen...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
TechCrunch

Marketplace platform Mirakl raises $555 million at $3.5 billion valuation

Silver Lake is leading the investment with existing investors 83North, Elaia Partners, Felix Capital and Permira also participating. With today’s funding round, Mirakl is experiencing a sharp valuation bump as the company closed a $300 million funding round at a $1.5 billion valuation last year. Some of Mirakl’s clients include...
MARKETS
Variety

Universal Music’s Shares Soar 36.5% at First Day of Trading’s Close

UPDATED: In 2013, Softbank made a cash offer to Vivendi of $8.5 billion for the assets of Universal Music Group, about $2 billion more than same analysts thought the largest player in a shrinking music market was worth. On Tuesday, UMG’s stock debut marks the largest IPO in the history of the music business, valuing it at more than $53 billion. Indeed, if Universal Music Group’s spinoff from parent Vivendi was an album or single, it would be number one with a bullet, in old music-industry terms: With a closing price of €25.10 on the first day of the company’s stock launch...
ENTERTAINMENT
protocol.com

The secret to Splitgate’s $1.5 billion valuation

This week in Protocol Gaming, your weekly guide to the business of video games: understanding Splitgate's massive valuation, the latest developments in the Activision Blizzard saga, and the aftermath of Epic v. Apple. The Big Story. A free-to-play unicorn. Splitgate became the talk of the game industry this summer after...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Leonsis
Sportico

Michael Jordan Increases Stake in Sportradar, Will Advise Board

Michael Jordan is taking an advisory role with Sportradar and increasing his investment in the newly public sports data company. The NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner will become a special adviser to the Sportradar board of directors, according to a release from the company. He will also increase his equity in the company, which he has held since 2015. Though financial details weren’t released, Jordan had less than 5% of the company, per SEC filings from earlier this month. “Not only is Michael Jordan one of the most iconic sports figures of all time, but he is a legendary leader who believes...
NBA
Reuters

Michael Jordan raises stake in sports gambling data company Sportradar

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Basketball great Michael Jordan will increase his investment in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD.O) and will serve as a special adviser to the company's board, the sports gambling data company said on Monday. The company's shares rose 3.4% in extended trading. Switzerland-based Sportradar went public last week...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Big Data#Sportradar Goes Public#Sportradar Group#Los Angeles Dodgers#Nasdaq Stock#Srad#Sports Entertainment#Nba#Eldridge Industries#Radcliff Management
techstartups.com

Microsoft GitHub rival GitLab files to go public after hitting a $6 billion valuation

GitLab, the popular open-source code collaboration platform that enables developers to create, review, and deploy codebases, announced its initial public offerings on Friday. The company said it plans to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol “GTLB,” according to initial filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proceeds from the IPO will enable GitLab to raise the money it needs to take on Atlassian and GitHub.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Travel Weekly

Covid testing firm goes public with $1.7bn valuation

Covid testing firm Prenetics is to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (Spac) Artisan Acquisition valuing the combined business at $1.7 billion. The deal values Prenetics at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion with a combined equity value of about $1.7 billion, “making Prenetics the first...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
438
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy