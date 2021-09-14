CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s vaccine mandate is good for business | Editorial

By Star-Ledger Editorial Board
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republican politicians are huffing and puffing about President Biden’s mandate that workers at private businesses with 100 or more employees either get vaccinated or get covid tests. “We will fight them to the gates of hell,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas called it an...

vidanewspaper.com

Biden Administration, Congress Offering Little On New Pandemic Relief Benefits For Unemployed

WASHINGTON — Neither the Biden administration nor Congress has yet to offer a specific plan to ease the economic uncertainty affecting millions of Americans as the three main pandemic unemployment benefits programs established by the March 2020 CARES Act expired on Sept. 6. Many Americans are also losing protection from the national evictions moratorium that prevented renters and homeowners from losing their housing because of non-payment.
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
bizmagsb.com

Alexander: Biden plan includes devastating tax increases on family farms

The combined tax rate could add up to a fatal 61% on inherited wealth, eliminating family farms (and many other small businesses) and consolidating all American agriculture into a handful of very large corporate farming enterprises that are easier for government to control. (As we know,Socialism forbids the age-old right of private property, which is what confiscatory taxation seeks to attain. No better reference may be made than to Karl Marx himself who saidin The Communist Manifesto that, “the theory of the communists may be summed up in the single sentence: abolition of private property.” (Heritage Foundation)).
Detroit News

New Michigan budget targets govt. vaccine mandates, emergency orders

The state budget plan advancing Tuesday in the Michigan Legislature would limit the ability of government agencies to mandate COVID-19 vaccines and would require the state health department to provide more information to impose emergency orders. The provisions of the new funding plan are two potential victories for Republican lawmakers...
AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a "hateful and xenophobic" hangover from Donald Trump's administration. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AFP

EU commissioner hopeful people vaccinated with AstraZeneca can enter US

While Washington has not authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, a European commissioner on Monday expressed hope that travelers from the continent inoculated with the jab will soon be able to enter the United States. The US government on Monday announced that starting November 1, it will lift the pandemic travel ban on all air passengers who are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. The unprecedented travel restrictions had raised tensions between the United States and its European allies and had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. In an interview in Washington with AFP, Thierry Breton, European commissioner for internal market, said the new order covers people vaccinated with jabs recognized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PennLive.com

AOC plans bill to reinstate federal unemployment benefits

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is planning to introduce a bill focused on reinstating federal unemployment benefits after it ended on Sept. 6. “I’ve been very disappointed on both sides of the aisle that we’ve just simply allowed pandemic unemployment assistance to completely lapse when we are clearly not fully recovered from the cost effects of the pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
