Anyone who’s dared to ride between Essex and Hudson counties knows the roads are not what even the most hearty cyclist would call bike-friendly. But a bike & walk link between the two largely urban counties, both of them population and employment centers, would open up a safer, healthier, zero-emission option for countless commuters throughout most of the year, not to mention providing open space for recreational or fitness-related riding, running or walking in a region that badly needs it, according to proponents of just such a project.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO