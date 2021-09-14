Could Yankees prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza succeed Gleyber Torres at shortstop soon? Not so fast, scouts say
NEW YORK — Two of the Yankees’ top three prospects are shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, according to Baseball America. On Monday, manager Aaron Boone essentially pulled the plug on the team’s two-year experiment on Gleyber Torres at shortstop. For the rest of the season, it’s likely that Torres will play second base, with DJ LeMahieu shifting from second to third base and Gio Urshela moving from third to shortstop.www.nj.com
Comments / 0