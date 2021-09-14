Could Yankees prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza succeed Gleyber Torres at shortstop soon? Not so fast, scouts say

Torres went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Wednesday in a win over Baltimore. For the third straight game, Torres started at second base, which is likely to be the case throughout most of the remainder of the season. He was one of two Yankees with multiple hits in the contest and also contributed his 14th stolen base of the campaign. Torres has gone 6-for-19 with a home run, two RBI, four runs and two steals over his past five games.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO