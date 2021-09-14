CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Could Yankees prospects Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza succeed Gleyber Torres at shortstop soon? Not so fast, scouts say

By Brendan Kuty
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Two of the Yankees’ top three prospects are shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, according to Baseball America. On Monday, manager Aaron Boone essentially pulled the plug on the team’s two-year experiment on Gleyber Torres at shortstop. For the rest of the season, it’s likely that Torres will play second base, with DJ LeMahieu shifting from second to third base and Gio Urshela moving from third to shortstop.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Notches another steal

Torres went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Wednesday in a win over Baltimore. For the third straight game, Torres started at second base, which is likely to be the case throughout most of the remainder of the season. He was one of two Yankees with multiple hits in the contest and also contributed his 14th stolen base of the campaign. Torres has gone 6-for-19 with a home run, two RBI, four runs and two steals over his past five games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Derek Jeter
chatsports.com

Yankees: Anthony Volpe’s rise will convince team to part with Gleyber Torres in offseason

Little did anybody realize, but the New York Yankees will soon have the ability to replace Gleyber Torres on this roster, whether it be internally or via free agency. Last Monday, Torres was moved off of shortstop because of his endless struggles on defense, which forced manager Aaron Boone to reshuffle the infield again … just when we thought there’d be a more solidified picture when the injuries and COVID absences went away.
MLB
audacy.com

John Flaherty discusses Gleyber Torres' struggles with Marc Malusis

Andrew Velazquez played shortstop on Tuesday night, but make no mistake: Gleyber Torres is the starting shortstop for the New York Yankees – and even though he has struggled as of late, YES Network’s John Flaherty reiterated to Marc Malusis on WFAN Tuesday that Gleyber will get every opportunity to figure it out down the stretch.
MLB
SportsGrid

Gleyber Torres Starting at Second Base Monday

Torres being in the Yankees’ lineup isn’t exactly newsworthy, but where he’s starting might be. He’s spent the majority of the season at shortstop, but he’ll start at second base on Monday. D.J. LeMahieu will slide over to third base, while Tyler Wade will start at short. Torres was once...
MLB
NJ.com

What’s next for Gleyber Torres, Yankees’ new benchwarmer

The Yankees finally are letting Gleyber Torres know that there will be consequences for lackadaisical play at shortstop. Telling him over and over wasn’t enough. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers. Maybe two benchings in a row will...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball America#Astros#The Blue Jays#Nj Advance Media#Triple A
Newsday

Yankees' Andrew Velazquez starts again in place of slumping Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres hasn’t been good in the field or at the plate this season. As a result, regular playing time down the stretch is anything but guaranteed. Andrew Velazquez started a second straight game in place of Torres on Wednesday night, and Aaron Boone spoke in generalities about when the club again will consider Torres the everyday shortstop.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees move struggling shortstop Gleyber Torres to second base

The Yankees will move Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base, manager Aaron Boone announced to reporters Monday (Twitter links via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com). The move is designed “to take some pressure off” Torres. Gio Urshela has the day off Monday but will get reps at shortstop down the stretch, beginning Tuesday, with DJ LeMahieu playing third base. Tyler Wade is at short Monday, with Torres at second.
MLB
New York Post

How Corey Seager, Anthony Volpe fit in Yankees’ shortstop puzzle

Let’s open with a quiz in honor of Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction. He was a five-time champion. His last title came in 2009. There were four members of that team who have played in major league games this year. Name them (answer below). While you think about that,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

These top Yankees prospects could be on their way to winter ball

As the stateside baseball season comes to a close following the World Series, many talented players from MLB organizations will head south to continue honing their craft in winter ball. Leagues in Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Mexico all hit the field with teams stocked full of former and future Major League players. The Dominican Republic’s national winter league, LIDOM, has become the most prominent organization of the bunch, with well-known players and prospects arriving every year to hone their craft.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees move Gleyber Torres back to second, could signal plan for remainder of 2021

Sunday night’s loss to the Mets was the Yankees’ 12th in the last 15 games and featured one aspect that has regrettably plagued their defense all season long. In the bottom of the second, Gleyber Torres bobbled a routine grounder at shortstop, allowing Kevin Pillar to reach base to start the inning. Before pitcher Clarke Schmidt could fully escape, Francisco Lindor began his night of terror, launching a three-run homer to twist the knife on the miscue.
MLB
viewsfrom314ft.com

Gleyber Torres: A No. 1 Concern

What is there to say about Gleyber Torres’s 2021 that hasn’t already been said? Sometimes, the simplest explanations are best: it’s been Bad. Real bad. Terrible. Horrible. No good. Very bad. Maybe he wants to move to Australia at this point. It’s clear, or at least evident, that the rocket...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

What Moving Gleyber Torres From Shortstop Tells Us About Yankees’ Future Plans

Some say this decision was long overdue, but Gleyber Torres’ underwhelming reign as the shortstop of the New York Yankees looks to be over. Prior to the Yankees’ extra innings victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday, manager Aaron Boone announced that Torres will be moved to second base for the remainder of the season. With Torres getting bounced to second, Gio Ursehla will move over to shortstop and DJ LeMahieu will be shifted to third base.
MLB
wmleader.com

Yankees’ Gleyber Torres makes another error after move to second

BALTIMORE — Perhaps shortstop isn’t the problem for Gleyber Torres. Torres’ struggles in the field continued Tuesday night at second base, when he fumbled a potential double-play ball in the bottom of the sixth inning of a 7-2 win over the Orioles. He mishandled a routine grounder by Ramon Urias...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: What should happen with Gleyber Torres in 2022?

On the list of disappointing members of the 2021 New York Yankees, Gleyber Torres has to rank near the top. Torres looked to be on his way to becoming a perennial All-Star and key member of the future of the franchise. Now, that couldn’t be less true. Easily the most...
MLB
timestelegram.com

Spiraling Yankees make a big switch, moving Gleyber Torres off shortstop

NEW YORK – At the 144-game mark of the Yankees’ spiraling season, Gleyber Torres has been switched out at shortstop. Torres was moved back to second base Monday afternoon by manager Aaron Boone, hoping to “maybe take a little pressure off’’ a player whose defensive issues were back in the spotlight.
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
154K+
Followers
72K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy